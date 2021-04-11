WOMEN’S LACROSSE
MSM 23, CCSU 4
Mount St. Mary’s had seven different players score multiple goals as the Mountaineers extended their winning streak to nine games.
The Mount’s Beanie Colson had two goals and four assists. Sara Moeller had two goals and three assists. Zoe Hurlburt and Christina Haspert each scored four goals. The Mount’s Madison Bradley had three saves in her first career start.
Albright 8, Hood 7
Albright scored the game-winner with 28 seconds left as the Blazers fell to 2-6, 1-4 MAC Commonwealth.
Laura Skorobatsch led the Blazers with three goals and four draw controls. Rebecca Turner had two goals. Sophia Vilaca made nine saves and added five ground balls.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Hood 17, Albright 9
Bentley LeBarron and Will Sweeney each had five goals for the Blazers.
LeBarron added an assist, and Colby Gallagher had four goals for Hood (3-2, 2-1 MAC Commonwealth). Gavin Combe and Cody Upman each had two assists.
Trenton Lazorchak made 15 saves in the first 56 minutes. Jacob Smidt played the final four minutes and stopped two shots.
Merrimack 12, MSM 11
Mount St. Mary’s gave up two late goals and missed a late opportunity in the loss to Merrimack.
Matt Haggerty led the Mountaineers with two goals and four assists, while Luke Frankeny added two goals. Mount goalkeeper Dylan Furnback made 11 saves.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Sacred Heart 6, MSM 4
A three-run seventh wasn’t enough to prevent the Mountaineers (5-20, 1-11 NEC) from losing their 10th straight game.
The Mount’s Thomas Bramley had a multi-hit game, including a two-run double. Closer Patrick Burke delivered two scoreless innings.
The Mount lost 14-7 on Saturday.
York 8-2, Hood 4-0
Hood’s Jacob Saylor and Andrew Wenner each homered in the first game.
Jake Howell started and went five innings, allowing one earned run on six hits, three walks and two strikeouts in game two but took the loss for the Blazers (4-14 overall, 2-10 MAC Commonwealth). Scott Ash pitched three innings of shutout relief, giving up three hits and striking out five batters. Connor Leard made his collegiate debut in the ninth with a scoreless inning, striking out one.
York swept Hood on Saturday 3-2 and 14-12.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hood 8-0, York 7-9
The Blazers doubled seven times in the first game.
Lindsay Wilson doubled twice and had four RBIs. Angela Acampora, Belle Bortner, Brandi Davidson, Caitlin Gosline and Mallorie Hetzel also doubled.
It was the most doubles for Hood (7-11, 6-8 MAC Commonwealth) in a single game since a game with eight at Gettysburg in 2014.
Bortner went the distance to pick up her fourth victory. She allowed four earned runs in seven innings.
Jordan Long was undone by a pair of Blazer errors in game two. Only one run she allowed was earned over 3.2 innings. Wilson replaced her for the final out of the fourth before the game ended.
FDU 3-7, MSM 0-9
The Mount (12-19, 5-8 NEC) scored six times in the top of the third inning to take control of the second game before holding on for a victory.
Shelbee Holcomb had a season-high three hits, and Kaia Bonshock went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles. Kaylee Stoner had two hits. Avery Neuhart allowed four runs in 6.1 innings to pick up the victory.
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
Rogers leads Hood
Hood’s Mackenzie Rogers had two top 10 finishes in the sprints on the final day of the Messiah Multi & Invitational.
Her time of 13.87 in the 100-meter dash was sixth. In the 200-meter dash, Rogers placed ninth in 28.88.
The Blazers tied for eighth with Alvernia with eight points. Messiah claimed the team victory on its home track with 278 points.
MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
Burgenson leads Hood
Chris Burgenson had the Blazers’ best finish on the final day of the Messiah Multi & Invitational, claiming second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
Burgenson ran a personal-best of 10:16.05, making him the second fastest individual in the event in program history.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Stevenson 5, Hood 4
Hood’s Megan Carter and Skylar Wright improved to 4-0 at first doubles with an 8-2 win.
Carter, Wright and Hannah Dumikjan each won singles matches for the Blazers.
Towson 6, MSM 1
The Mount’s Adriana Barney and Riya Mathur won at No. 2 doubles in the Mountaineers’ season-opener.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Navy beats Hood
Mount St. Mary’s lost to Navy at the Dual at Prospect Bay by a two-day score of 616-717.
The Mount shot a combined 360 (+72) today combined with a round one score of 357 (+69) to have a total score of 717 (+141).
The Mount’s top performer was Olivia Gardenhour, who shot a total score of 166 (+22) after shooting an 81 (+9) in day one and an 85 (+13) in day two to finish in sixth place.
BOYS CROSS-COUNTRY
Brunswick 23, Walkersville 49, Middletown 67
Middletown’s Baron Ropp won a tri-meet race at Middletown with a time of 17 minutes, 35 seconds.
Brunswick’s top five was Ray Gibson (second), Andrew McGillivray (third), Noah McGillivray (fifth), Colin Bomysoad (sixth) and Morgan Corwine (seventh). Mattias Namur was eighth.
Walkersville’s Lucas Magers was fourth, Haven Barron was ninth and Ethan Harman was 10th.
GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY
Urbana 15, Tuscarora 50
Urbana’s Addison Lauer won a quad-meet race at Thomas Johnson with a time of 19 minutes, 59.14 seconds.
The Hawks’ top five included Ivy Coldren (second), Lyna Beraich (third), Ella Auderset (fifth) and Karly McDonnell (sixth). Emily McDonnell was seventh, Mara Bell was eighth and Sofia Cedrone was ninth.
Catoctin’s Jenna Conley was fourth, Thomas Johnson’s Alexandra Cumber was 10th and Tuscarora’s Briley Sanford was 11th.
CORRECTION
Oakdale girls soccer player Hannah Clagett’s last name was misspelled in a story about the Bears’ 1-0 win over Thomas Johnson that appeared on page B1 on Friday.
