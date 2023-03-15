COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mount St. Mary's swept North Dakota in a home doubleheader to improve to 8-11 and pick up its fourth straight victory.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mount St. Mary's swept North Dakota in a home doubleheader to improve to 8-11 and pick up its fourth straight victory.
Game 1: Mount St. Mary's 4, North Dakota 3 (10 innings)
Abigayle Perry (Brunswick) drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk to bring home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th and lift the Mount to victory. Earlier, Perry scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh on Brianna Manni's fielder's choice to extend the contest.
The Mount had been unsuccessful in bringing home the winning run in the eighth and ninth, which was in scoring position both frames. Avery Neuhart kept the game going in the circle, tossing five scoreless relief innings and striking out six for the Mount.
Kaia Bonshock had two hits, including an RBI single in the seventh to kickstart the rally.
Game 2: Mount St. Mary's 5, North Dakota 0
Olivia Murphy tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout, and the Mount rocked four homers to finish the sweep.
Perry led off the bottom of the first with a solo shot, and the Mount surged in the fourth to put the contest away. Kassidy Johnson, Mariah Godde and Elizabeth King hit back-to-back-to-back home runs, giving the Mount its final five-run advantage.
Murphy struck out six in the circle for her second straight shutout, extending her scoreless innings streak to 14.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Old Dominion 8, Mount St. Mary's 7
The Mountaineers' furious rally in the final minutes fell just short, as Dani Donoghue's shot was saved and the Monarchs escaped Emmitsburg with a victory.
Anna Salerno and Abby Osmeyer each had hat tricks for the Mount, with both scoring in the final five minutes to bring the contest within one. Prior to that, Old Dominion had scored all four goals in the second half, flipping a one-goal Mount halftime lead into a three-goal Monarch advantage.
Salerno tied Logan Cook for the team lead with three draw controls. Madison Bradley had five saves, and Sophia Culmone caused four turnovers. Julianna Sanchez also scored for the Mount (1-6).
