WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
MSM 68, Navy 59
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
MSM 68, Navy 59
Utilizing a strong second half, Mount St. Mary’s beat visiting Navy to get its first win of the 2022-23 season on Saturday.
After shooting 32 percent for the first 20 minutes, the Mount (1-3) rallied to shoot 55 percent down the stretch, including 8-for-12 in the third period. Uncharacteristically cool from beyond-the-arc much of the day, the team hit three of their four triples in the final frame.
Michaela Harrison led all Mountaineers and four in double figures with 19 points. Jessica Tomasetti enjoyed an all-around performance of 16 points with a career-high six foul shots, alongside six rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals. Natalie Villaflor added a career-best 15 points and Isabella Hunt chipped in 11 points and a game-high seven boards.
Sydne Watts led Navy (0-4) with 17 points, and Maren Louridas scored 12. Both players had six rebounds.
The win moves the Mount’s record for home openers at Knott Arena to seven in a row and 23-13 all-time. It’s also the fourth time Mount St. Mary’s defeated Navy in the home debut, and the 20th overall.
Next up is a quick turnaround for the team as they travel to Cornell Monday (Nov. 21). Tip-off is 7 p.m. from Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FCA 36, St. Anselm’s Abbey School 35
Gabe Page’s game-winning basket with 1.2 seconds left lifted the Defenders over St. Anselm’s Abbey School in the Covenant Life School Tournament championship game on Saturday.
Jonny Canning led FCA (2-0) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Tristen Vasquez had six steals, and Cohen Wade had three steals. Canning was named the tournament MVP, while Vasquez and Wade also were named to the All-Tournament team.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Follow local sports from your inbox with News-Post newsletters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.