Frank Leoni, a seven-time college conference coach of the year and owner of 596 career wins since 1992, was hired as the 14th coach in Mount St. Mary’s baseball history.
Coaching for 28 seasons at the NCAA Division I and Division III levels, Leoni has led three programs in his career. He comes to Emmitsburg from D-III Marymount University, where he helped start a baseball program from scratch in 2014.
During his eight years with the Saints, he compiled four seasons of 20 or more wins, and his efforts culminated in the 2021 Atlantic East Conference Championship and an appearance in the NCAA High Point Regional.
“I am equally excited and grateful for this tremendous opportunity to lead the Mount baseball program!” Leoni said in a release from the Mount. “The potential to build a winner and create a championship experience for our baseball student-athletes captivated me immediately.”
Before Leoni’s time in Arlington, he earned 20 years’ experience at the Division I level. A 1990 graduate of the University of Rhode Island, he inherited the program as head coach two years later. The early road was difficult with the staff working to save the team from being dropped by the athletic department.
Leoni took the program from a two-win team in 1994 to back-to-back 30-win seasons by the end of his tenure. In his final campaign with the Rams, the team won its first Atlantic 10 title and participated in the Long Beach Regional of the NCAA tournament.
In 2005, he took over the team at William & Mary, where his teams averaged 28 victories a with a top mark of 36-21 in 2008. Fourteen of his players were drafted by Major League Baseball clubs.
Leoni will make his coaching debut for the Mount in February 2022.
