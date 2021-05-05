WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Mount St. Mary’s 12, Bryant 10
The Mountaineers had a big second half Wednesday that sent them to the NEC championship game.
Jordan Butler’s six goals and Kate Kinsella’s three goals and an assist guided the Mount to victory. Jordan Groover and Sara Moeller each added a goal and assist, while Erin Anderson tallied two assists. The Mount outshot the Bulldogs 37-31, but the Bulldogs and the Mountaineers were even on saves with 12 each.
The Mount’s Jenna Oler made 12 saves in net, and Bryant’s Giana Kapoosuzian made 12 saves.
MSM will host Wagner in the NEC championship gameon at 1 p.m. Saturday at Waldron Family Stadium.
