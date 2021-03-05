EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball season was extended by 10 minutes Friday when they went to double overtime with the Wagner Seahawks. In a preview of a possible Northeast Conference championship matchup, the Seahawks hit more shots down the stretch to hand the Mount a 73-68 defeat.

Michaela Harrison led the way for the Mountaineers with 18 points. Aryna Taylor added 15 points while Bridget Birkhead contributed 12. Leading scorer Kendall Bresee pulled in 12 rebounds but was limited to four points.

The Mount struggled shooting all game long, ending the contest with a 30.3 field goal percentage. Wagner, on the other hand, shot 43.1 percent as they earned their 12th NEC win.

The NEC Tournament begins Mount St. Mary’s with Wednesday’s semifinals. The No. 1 seed Mountaineers host No. 4 Fairleigh Dickinson at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Warriors 72, MSD 59

Mica Kojic had 23 points with seven rebounds for the Frederick Warriors (13-5).

Tyler Lindley had 17 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Caleb Passarelli had 14 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, six steals and two blocks. David Switzer had 12 points with five rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Mount splits with LaSalle

Mount St. Mary’s women blanked LaSalle, 7-0, but the men’s team lost, 4-3.

Ana Alvarez-Storni, Shirley Liang, Riya Mathur and Adriana Barney won for the Mount women. Jackson Wood, Elliot Stevens and Christos Dagklis won for the Mount men.{/div}

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!