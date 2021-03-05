EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball season was extended by 10 minutes Friday when they went to double overtime with the Wagner Seahawks. In a preview of a possible Northeast Conference championship matchup, the Seahawks hit more shots down the stretch to hand the Mount a 73-68 defeat.
Michaela Harrison led the way for the Mountaineers with 18 points. Aryna Taylor added 15 points while Bridget Birkhead contributed 12. Leading scorer Kendall Bresee pulled in 12 rebounds but was limited to four points.
The Mount struggled shooting all game long, ending the contest with a 30.3 field goal percentage. Wagner, on the other hand, shot 43.1 percent as they earned their 12th NEC win.
The NEC Tournament begins Mount St. Mary’s with Wednesday’s semifinals. The No. 1 seed Mountaineers host No. 4 Fairleigh Dickinson at 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Warriors 72, MSD 59
Mica Kojic had 23 points with seven rebounds for the Frederick Warriors (13-5).
Tyler Lindley had 17 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Caleb Passarelli had 14 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, six steals and two blocks. David Switzer had 12 points with five rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Mount splits with LaSalle
Mount St. Mary’s women blanked LaSalle, 7-0, but the men’s team lost, 4-3.
Ana Alvarez-Storni, Shirley Liang, Riya Mathur and Adriana Barney won for the Mount women. Jackson Wood, Elliot Stevens and Christos Dagklis won for the Mount men.{/div}
