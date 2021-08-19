Despite a game-tying goal from Madison Bee with 19 seconds left in regulation, the Mount St. Mary’s women’s soccer team fell at Radford 3-2 in double-overtime in the season opener Thursday night in Virginia.
Radford’s Kat Parris made a great individual play for the winning goal 2:05 into the second overtime for the victory. Parris received a pass and headed down the left side of the box, tapped the ball back to cut to the middle, and buried a shot to the lower left.
She finished with a goal and two assists in her collegiate debut.
Trailing 2-1 late in the game, the Mountaineers got their chance to even the score in the final minute when they were awarded a free kick. Bee, playing her first game in a Mount uniform after transferring from Temple, had a great chance off Urbana graduate Maddie Tchou’s free kick.
But Bee’s header was denied on a diving save by Radford goalkeeper Lauren Seedlock.
The Mount kept its composure, and hustled over for a throw-in, eventually sending the ball to the middle. Defender Maria Buonomo took a shot that was blocked by a Radford defender, but the ball went to Bee, who connected on the game-tying score with 19 seconds on the clock.
