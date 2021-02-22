Mount St. Mary’s junior Michaela Harrison and freshman Jessica Tomasetti swept the Northeast Conference’s weekly honors Monday.
Harrison garnered Player of the Week acknowledgement, while Tomasetti was named Rookie of the Week.
Harrison set a new program record for 3-pointers in a game when she went 9-for-14 from beyond the arc on the way to a career-high 35 points during Saturday’s 92-54 victory against Bryant. Both figures also shattered the conference’s high totals for the season.
She followed with 13 points, four assists and four steals in Sunday’s win. By averaging 24 points over the weekend, Harrison, who is averaging 13.3 points per game, is 12 away from becoming the school’s 27th member of the 1,000 point club.
Tomasetti showcased her efficiency across 38 minutes of play during the sweep. She scored 24 points for the weekend, including a career-high 14 in Sunday’s 87-49 triumph. The freshman guard finished with a 58.8 shooting percentage.
This is Harrison’s sixth NEC member since arriving in Emmitsburg, and the first in her junior year. For Tomasetti, this is her second rookie honor, after also winning the award on Jan. 18th.
Mount St. Mary’s stands in second place in the NEC at 11-4 overall and 10-2 in conference play. The Mountaineers travel to Merrimack for a two-game series Wednesday and Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frederick Warriors 48, Carlisle Chr. 31
The Warriors (10-2) were led by Ella Bennett, who scored a game-high 20 points with seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
Janel Morrisey added nine points and six steals. Miriam Narat had six rebounds and three blocks.
St. John’s girls on pause
The St. John’s Catholic Prep girls basketball program shut down Monday due to a positive COVID-19 test within its ranks, according to Vikings athletic director Pete Strickland. After a quarantine period, the Vikings plan to continue their season, which is scheduled to run until mid-March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.