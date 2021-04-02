WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Mount St. Mary’s 20, Central Connecticut 2
The Mount stayed perfect in the Northeast Conference (6-0) and improved to 7-2 overall.
Jordan Butler led the Mountaineers with four goals, while Kate Kinsella scored two and tallied two assists. Erin Anderson had three assists and a goal.
The Mount’s Jenna Oler made one save in the first half, then Madison Bradley made four saves in the second.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hood 5-3, Messiah 3-4
Hood College’s Jordan Patterson struck out 10 and went the distance in a Game 1 win but Messiah threw out the tying run at the plate in the ninth inning of GAme 2 as the teams split the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth doubleheader in Grantham, Pennsylvania.
Patterson (2-1) tossed his second straight complete game. His 10 strikeouts were just one shy of Hood’s single-game record. Patterson allowed three runs on five hits and did not walk a batter.
Andrew Wenner had two multi-hit games, going 4-for-8 with a double in the twinbill. Alex Jenkins finished 3-for-7 with two RBIs and a walk. Stephen Sommer was 3-for-7 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Nick Rampone doubled and scored three times.
Central Connecticut 5, Mount St. Mary’s 1
A 1-0 lead for the Mount gave way to a Central Connecticut comeback, as the Blue Devils took the second game of the series Friday in New Britain, Connecticut.
The Mountaineers managed seven hits, but their only multi-hit inning came in the fourth, when they scored, with Tyler Long driving in Thomas Savastio on a ground out.
CCSU took the lead in the fifth and never looked back, scoring three runs in the frame.
The Mount’s AJ Holcomb finished with two hits on the day, as did outfielder Connor Dulin. The pitching staff recorded 10 strikeouts, split between starter Brenden Kennedy and reliever Bryant Shives.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
LIU 5-8, Mount St. Mary’s 1-5
A pair of four-run innings proved to be the difference as the Mount dropped both ends of a NEC doubleheader at the Mount’s Our Lady of the Meadows Field.
LIU used a four-run third inning to fuel a 5-1 win in the opening game. In the second game, the Sharks scored four times in the top of the fourth to rally from an early 3-0 deficit en route to victory.
In the second game, Abigayle Perry, Kaia Bonshock and Elizabeth King each had two hits to pace the Mount.
MEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
The Hood College men’s swim team picked up a 94-73 win at Lycoming in a Middle Atlantic Conference dual meet.
Hazen Stowell won both distance freestyle events. He was the victor in the 1,000-yard freestyle (10:32.83) and scored a second win in the 500 (5:06.47). Both wins came by margins of over 20 seconds.
Brooks Anderson was the winner of the 100 (52.51). He was the runner up in the 200 free.
The Blazers’ other individual win came in the 200-yard breaststroke where Andrew Bezmen finished in 2:25.87.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
The Hood College women’s swim team fell 88-59 in a Middle Atlantic Conference dual meet at Lycoming.
Kaila Tom scored a victory for the Blazers in the 50-yard freestyle (31.16). Molly Cronin won the 200-yard backstroke (2:31.45). Grace Winpigler picked up a win in the in the 200-yard breaststroke ( 3:00.48).
