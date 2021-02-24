Five players scored in double figures for Mount St. Mary’s as the Mountaineers won their sixth straight with a 79-65 victory over Merrimack on Wednesday at North Andover, Massachusetts in women’s basketball action.
All six wins have been by 13 points or more.
Mount St. Mary’s win, coupled with a Sacred Heart win over St. Francis University, put the Mount (12-4 overall, 11-2 Northeast Conference) in first place in the conference standings by a half game.
Rebecca Lee paced Mount St. Mary’s with 16 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Kendall Bresee (Urbana) had 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Aryna Taylor had 12 points. Bridget Birkhead had 12 points with four assists. Kayla Agentowicz had 11 points.
The Mount pulled away from the Warriors with big third quarter, outscoring Merrimack 26-13. An 11-0 run to start the quarter helped the Mount widen the gap.
Mayson Kimball led the Warriors with a game-high 17 points.
The Mount and Merrimack close this series at 1 p.m. Thursday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
MSM 6, Delaware St. 1
Isabella Wendler’s two goals in the first five minutes of the match set the stage for Mount St. Mary’s season-opening win.
Kalli Bell, Hannah Cooksey and Elizabeth Rockhill each added a goal for the Mount. Maddie Tchou converted a penalty kick.
Arden Lembryk and Maggie Barron combined for four saves for Mount St. Mary’s.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Towson 11, MSM 5
Jake Krieger had two goals for Mount St. Mary’s (1-2). Luke Frankeny, Connor McMahon and Aaron Weisel each had one goal. All of the Mount’s goals were unassisted.
Griffin McGinley and Andrew Preston combined for three saves.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Frederick Warriors 76, Bedford County CIA 41
David Switzer had 23 points for the Frederick Warriors (10-4).
Tyler Lindley had 18 points with three assists. Caleb Passarelli had 12 points with six rebounds, nine assists, three steals and four blocks. David Homans had 11 points with eight assists and three steals. Mica Kojic had six rebounds. Nathan Christy had five rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frederick Warriors 53, Bedford County CIA 23
Ella Bennett had 28 points with four assists and five steals for the Frederick Warriors (11-2).
Janel Morrisey had a triple-double, with 14 rebounds, 10 assists and 13 steals. She also had two blocks. Marie Pedroza had 10 points with three assists.
Goretti JV 45, MSD 44
Crystal Salit had 25 points for Maryland School for the Deaf. She added nine rebounds, three steals and two assists. Citrine Lummer had 14 points, four rebounds, four steals and four assists.
