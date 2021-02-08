EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday against Wagner were postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test among the Seahawks’ Tier-1 personnel.
The result was picked up in routine surveillance testing, which is administered three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.
No makeup date has been announced.
This brings to 14 the number of games the Mount women (7-4 overall, 6-2 Northeast Conference) have seen postponed or canceled due to coronavirus issues this season.
The Mountaineers’ next games are scheduled for Feb. 13 and 14, when they travel to play Long Island University. By then, more than two weeks will have elapsed since the Mount’s previous game, a 68-55 home win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Jan. 29.
BOYS BASKETBALL
New Life 59,
Faith Academy 42
Colin Welker led the Rams (3-4) with 19 points in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. Welker added four assists, four steals and three rebounds.
Kyle Courts contributed 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Aidan James had six assists with eight boards. Ryan Hanley led New Life with 10 rebounds, while Josh Roynestad had eight.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Faith Academy 35, New Life 31
Sabrina Standford led the Rams with 14 points and six steals. Lexi Standford had a triple-double with 13 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 blocks. Elma Boveroux recorded five steals. Jayden Roynestad added five rebounds and three assists.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
TJ 83, Frederick 74
Multi-event winners: TJ — Jay Parente, Garrett Frank, Kyle Bumgardner, Benjamin Marshall. Frederick — Benjamin Schattenburg.
Girls
Frederick 103, TJ 55
Multi-event winners: Frederick — Samantha Fulton, Sidney Tucci, Rachael Bostian, Caroline Gregory.
Girls JV Basketball
Walkersville 38, Thomas Johnson 22: The Lions got eight points apiece from Sam McDonough, Skylar Davis and Lamaria Estridge. TJ’s Ella Wilson also scored eight.
