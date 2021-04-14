WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Mount St. Mary’s 17, Bryant 11
The host Mountaineers clinched an NEC playoff berth with the win, which was paced by Sara Moeller’s five goals and three assists on Wednesday.
Erin Anderson, Alayna Pagnotta and Kate Kinsella each scored hat tricks for the Mountaineers.
Leading 9-8 at halftime, the Mount used a 4-0 run to gain separation, with Moeller scoring two of those goals.
The Mount’s Jenna Oler and Madison Bradley combined for 14 saves
MEN’S LACROSSE
Mount St. Mary’s 12, Sacred Heart 12
Holding a one-goal lead in a tight fourth quarter, the Mount’s Noah Daniels scored to seal the home win and hand his team its first Northeast Conference win of the season.
The Mountaineers’ Jake Krieger and Luke Frankeny each recorded a hat trick. Brendan Doyle adding two goals and one assist. Jared McMahon and Connor McMahon each added two goals.
MSM goalie Dylan Furnback made 20 saves.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mount St. Mary’s 6-0, Saint Francis 5-6
The Mountaineers rallied from a five-run deficit to highlight a split of an NEC doubleheader against visiting Saint Francis U.
In the opening game, the Mount’s Vanessa Martin provided the heroics with an RBI single to score the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning in the Mount’s victory.
Trailing 5-4 in the seventh, Abigayle Perry singled to open the inning, and Bonshock followed with a hit to left field that scored Perry to tie the score. After a groundout, Martin singled up the middle to plate Zoe Wilcox, who pinch ran for Bonshock, with the winning run.
In the second game, Saint Francis scored six times in the top of the eighth inning to break a scoreless tie in a 6-0 win to earn the split.
The Mount is 13-22 overall, 6-11 in the NEC.
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. John’s Catholic Prep 15, Friends 11
Senior Merryn Eaton was the top scorer for the Vikings with five goals, but her freshmen teammates were a big help, too.
Maya Graham added a goal and four assists; Kristina Hindle had three goals and one assist; Addison Scanlon contributed two goals and one assists; and Maddie Rydzewski had three goals and two assists. All are freshmen.
Juliana Workman made 10 saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
Tuscarora 3, TJ 0
The Patriots received goals from Dillan Williams, Erika Cao and KayLeann Brown. Maddie Cramer had an assist, while goalie AJ Almeida made one save
TJ goalie Lacee Donlon recorded 14 saves.
Middletown 2, Walkersville 0
The Knights’ Gabby Coleman had a goal and an assist.
Bri Horman scored the Knights’ other goal, while Delaney Leeson had an assist.
On Monday, Middletown defeated Frederick in overtime on a goal by Coleman, assisted by Jamie Nester.
