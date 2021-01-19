EMMITSBURG — Tuesday’s women’s basketball game between Mount St. Mary’s and Saint Francis U was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Northeast Conference postponed the game following positive tests among a prior opponent.
Saturday’s game with Central Connecticut is still on. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m. at Knott Arena.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Tuscarora grad earns America East weekly honor
BOSTON — Senior Obadiah Noel (Tuscarora) was tabbed America East Player of the Week for his performance in a pair of wins at Binghamton, according to an announcement made by the league office.
The guard averaged 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game to help propel the River Hawks to their first America East series sweep of the season at Binghamton on Jan. 16-17. He also hit 28 of 33 from the free-throw line over the weekend.
Noel first scored 26 points and added four steals in UMass Lowell’s best offensive showing so far this season, a 92-78 victory against the Bearcats on Jan. 16. He led all scorers again the following day, posting 17 points with four assists in a 77-67 win.
He is leads the River Hawks and the America East with 21.2 points per game in his final season.
This marks Noel’s second America East Player of the Week nod for 2020-21.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Cougars ranked again
The FCC baseball program garnered a preseason ranking by the National Junior College Athletic Associated for the 19th year in a row.
The Cougars debuted at No. 16 on the NJCAA Division II poll, released Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FCA 52, Carroll Christian 36
Justin Morrisey paced host Frederick Christian Academy with 22 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals as the Defenders improved to 5-1.
Doug McClure and Jonny Canning each added eight points. Adriel Wade had three assists and three steals. Greg Quire had five rebounds.
