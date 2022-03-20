WOMEN’S LACROSSE
MSM 17, Furman 4
The Mountaineers finished their out-of-conference schedule by beating Furman for the first time in program history.
Zoe Hurlburt had a career-high seven points on four goals and a career-high three assists for the Mount. Beanie Colson and Dani Donoghue each had two goals and one assist.
Madison Bradley and Delaney LaRose made four saves each for the Mountaineers.
Hood 18, Gwynedd Mercy 9
The Blazers (3-3) won their second consecutive away game in non-conference action.
Laura Skorobatsch led Hood with four goals and eight draw controls. Abby Burnette, Mackenzie Demaio, Kayla Juralewicz, Jess Lyons and Mackenzi Wright scored two goals apiece. Demaio added a team-high three assists, three ground balls and a pair of caused turnovers. Wright had four draw controls.
Sophia Vilaca made three saves and picked up a pair of ground balls in 45 minutes of play, while Remy Anderson recorded a save in relief.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Susquehanna 17, Hood 14
The Blazers (4-2) fell short in a back-and-forth battle.
Rio Muldoon scored four goals and dished out one assist for Hood. Colby Gallagher and Aidan Glisdorf each had three goals. Garrett Hitchens picked up a team-high 10 ground balls and went 14-27 in the face-off circle. Sammy Patnaik led the Blazer defense with four caused turnovers and two ground balls.
Alex Dudziak played all 60 minutes in goal for the Blazers and recorded 14 saves and two ground balls.
Saint Joseph’s 19, MSM 6
The Mountaineers lost in their Northeast Conference opener.
Jake Krieger led the Mountaineers with one goal and two points. Saint Joseph’s outshot the Mount 45-31.
Levi Anderson and Carter Page each had five points, Page scored five goals, and Anderson with four. Tucker Brown added four goals to lead the charge for the Hawks.
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}The Mount made nine saves, with Griffin McGinley making four and Gunnar Luckoski making five.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MSM 4-2, Merrimack 3-3
Mount St. Mary’s opened Northeast Conference play by splitting a doubleheader, using a three-run rally in the top of the fourth to pull ahead in the first game.
The Mount’s fourth inning was highlighted by Bridgette Gilliano’s two-run homer and Abigail Perry’s RBI double. Amanda Berkley went the distance for the win.
In the second game, Maggie Kane had a solo homer for the Mount (7-13, 1-1 NEC). Avery Neuhart started for the Mount, allowing three runs and two hits in three innings of work. Olivia Murphy pitched three innings of scoreless relief, striking out three while not allowing a hit.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
MSM gets first-place finishes, team record
Four first place finishes and a school record in the 110m hurdles highlighted the day for Mount St. Mary’s on the final day of the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Richard Gilchrist broke the Mount’s school record in the 110m hurdles while John Wang, Carter Holsinger, Dylan LaNoue and Colin Kelly all posted first-place finishes at the meet.
Gilchrist topped the school record in the 110m hurdles that was set nearly 38 years ago by Robert Ekpete. Gilchrist’s time of 13.86 seconds bettered Ekpete’s mark school mark of 13.93 seconds that was set on June 1, 1984. Gilchrist finished in second place at the meet behind Tyler Graves of Coastal Carolina (13.78).
Wang took home first place in the 3,000m run in a time of 8:37.57, which moves him into second place on the Mount’s all-time top 10 list. Holsinger won the pole vault with a mark of 13.71m with LaNoue taking home top honors in the triple jump (15.43m). Kelly was the Mount’s final winner of the day, capturing the 800m run with a time of 1:54.43.
