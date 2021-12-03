BOYS BASKETBALL
MSD 70, New Life Christian 44
Rocco Bauer scored 17 points to pace the Orioles to their first win of the season on Friday.
Zeke Ortiz added 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Orioles (1-1). Mepper Beshears scored 11 points with seven boards and five steals. Jaden Joseph had a team-best 10 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Greenwood Mennonite 34, MSD 31
Citrine Lummer led the Orioles (1-1) with nine points, adding three rebounds, six steals, and two assists in the loss.
Jade Macedo added 10 points for MSD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.