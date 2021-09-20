FOOTBALL
MSD 52, Hancock 0
The Orioles allowed just 3 yards of offense and recovered four fumbles as they cruised to their third straight victory to start the season.
Ethan Sheppeck scored three touchdowns, while Ethan Guettler led the Orioles with 110 yards rushing and a pair of TDs.
Rocco Bauer rushed for 84 yards and two TDs. MSD rushed for 295 yards.
North Hagerstown 42, Tuscarora 6
The Titans dropped to 0-3. No details were provided.
BOYS SOCCER
Oakdale 3, Manchester Valley 1
Cristian Topovich and Ange Simo led the Bears to a road victory with a goal and an assist each.
Oakdale’s other goal was scored by Alex Isroilov. Brian Wall added an assist.
Goalie Dylan Miller made seven saves in the win.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oakdale 6, St. Maria Goretti 0
Hannah Clagett contributed two goals and an assist as the Bears improved to 4-0.
Other Oakdale goal-scorers were Genna Vinal, Hannah Lebo, Reagan Plate and Ryleigh Alcala.
Assists came from Plate and Gwen Ladd. Goalkeepers Cara Robell (three saves) and Ali Swartz (one) combined for the shutout.
SJCP 8, Key School 4
Miranda Cincotta had three goals to help the visiting Vikings win.
Laura Neumark had two goals for St. John’s (3-1, while Lily Bandy, Alisa Ortiz and Maya Graham each had one goal.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 5, Tuscarora 0
Titans goalie AJ Almeida made 19 saves in the defeat.
Urbana 2, Frederick 0
The Hawks’ Katelynn Inkman and Kaitlyn McKnerney each scored goals in the win.
Helena Ortiz had an assist.
Frederick goalie Abigail Effland made five saves.
VOLLEYBALL
South Carroll 3, Walkersville 0
Scores: 25-20, 25-22, 25-20. Walkersville leaders: Laila Lee 6 kills; Grace Rohrer, 5 kills, 9 assists; Piper Berkey, 7 assists.
GOLF
S. Hagerstown 170, TJ 177
The Patriots’ Fred Tyeryar was co-medalist with the Rebels’ Leo Worton. They each shot a 38 at Clustered Spires Golf Course.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Hood 2, Lancaster Bible College 0
Maddy Dillon and Hannah Sobchak scored for the Blazers (2-5) in their first road win of the season in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Richana Brown recorded her second shutout in the win.
