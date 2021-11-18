VOLLEYBALL
MSD was named 2021 national champions by DeafDigest Sports (Barry Strassler, editor). This is MSD’s 13th national title overall since 2001.
Head coach Christine DiMarco was selected as Coach of the Year.
Senior Citrine Lummer was selected as Player of the Year. She led the team with 439 kills (5.49 per set) and 91 aces. Citrine ended her high school career with 1,102 kills in three years (the Orioles didn’t play in 2020).
Both Lummer and sophomore Jade Macedo were selected on All-America First Team. Jade led the team with 584 assists (7.21 per set) and had 87 aces.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood 68, Penn State Berks 28
The Blazers’ Morgan Anderson nearly matched visiting Penn State Berks by herself, while the Hood defense posted its best performance since February 2002 in a non-conference win.
Anderson scored a career-high 25 points on 10-of-20 shooting and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. The senior added seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and six steals.
Hood’s Marlise Newson scored 10 points with eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Snoop Robinson led the Blazers with 10 rebounds.
