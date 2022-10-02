Maryland School for the Deaf defeated Iowa School for the Deaf, Marie Philip Walden School, Kansas School for the Deaf and Texas School for the Deaf in pool-play before falling to Texas in the semifinals of the Spikeout Tournament.
In the third-place match, MSD defeated Model Secondary School for the Deaf 17-25, 25-17, 15-12.
Jade Macedo had 10 assists, four kills, six digs and one service ace in the third-place match for MSD. She was named to the All-Tournament team.
Men’s Soccer Mount St. Mary’s 2, Canisius 1
Mount St. Mary’s flipped from a bleak moment to a positive one within seconds of each other and rallied playing one man down with a late penalty to defeat Canisius in Buffalo on Saturday.
The win marks the first for the Mount in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) play, as they improve their record to 5-4 (1-1 MAAC).
Freshman Nathan Macek was pulled to the ground in the 81st minute by a Canisius defender. Ondrej Soukup converted the ensuing penalty shot to give the Mountaineers the win.
The first half came to a climax in an action packed three minute frame, beginning with the Golden Griffins going ahead on a score from Daniel Longo. Adding insult to injury, Mount’s Karamo Bah was sent off for a foul, reducing the team’s players to 10 men.
But within seconds of that happening, Raul Luna dribbled up the loose ball and deposited it in the upper left-hand corner of the net to draw level. Three first half saves from Ethan Russell helped maintain the 1-1 score at the break.
Women’s Soccer Mount St. Mary’s 0, Canisius 0
Drew Camp made eight saves as the Mount St. Mary’s women’s soccer team battled to a scoreless draw with visiting Canisius on a windy and wet day at Waldron Family Stadium on campus. With the draw, the Mount is now 1-3-6 overall this season and 0-2-2 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
Water Polo Gary Troyer Tournament
With a victory over La Verne and a defeat to No. 16 ranked California Baptist, Mount St. Mary’s men’s water polo went 2-2 at the Gary Troyer Tournament. By winning over the Leopards, the Mount achieved double-digit wins for the first time in program history, improving to 10-6.
