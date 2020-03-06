BOYS BASKETBALL
Maryland School for the Deaf boys basketball team was selected as 2020 National Champions by DeafDigest Sports.
This is MSD’s 10th championship overall and this is Coach James DeStefano’s 7th national title as MSD head coach. The Orioles finished with a 21-5 record.
MSD won its third straight Clerc Classic tournament. In the championship game at Indiana School for the Deaf, MSD defeated Model 54-49 in overtime. The Orioles also won the Oriole Classic and Fannett-Metal tournament.
Junior Enow Otto led the team in scoring with 358 points (13.8 ppg) and in rebounding with 269 rebounds (10.3 rpg). Junior Jaden Joseph led the team in assists with 137 (6.0 apg). Senior Miguel Pavao led the team in steals with 86 and finished his career with 228 steals. Freshman Jory Valencia led the team in 3-pointers made with 55. Freshman Zion Ortiz set school record for most charges taken in a season with 19.
FCA 67, Hearts for Jesus Christ 50
Justin Morrisey had 27 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals to help the Defenders win in the National Christian School Athletic Association Tournament in Mt. Vernon, OH.
FCA (21-1) resumes tournament play today against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.
Jon Pigatt had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Defenders. Jaden Wade had 10 points and four assists, and Nat Canning had four assists.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MSM gets first win
The Mount (1-14) got its first win of the season, beating Villanova 1-0 in eight innings in the first game on Thursday at the USD Tournament hosted by the University of San Diego. The Mount fell to host San Diego 5-0 in the second game.
Avery Neuhart tossed a five-hit shutout to lead Mount St. Mary’s over Villanova in the first game today.
In the bottom of the eighth, Kate Wade was placed on second, and Jessica Nines put down a sacrifice bunt, her third of the day. A throwing error by Villanova’s first baseman allowed Wade to scamper home for the winning run.
San Diego held the Mount to two hits in the second game.
