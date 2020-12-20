WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Regular PCR testing conducted by Mount Athletics discovered a positive COVID-19 test among women’s basketball’s Tier 1 personnel. As a result, the team’s activities will pause, according to a release issued by the school’s athletic department.
Saturday’s contest with Saint Francis U was postponed, with a makeup date determined later. The contest on Tuesday against Hofstra is canceled.
All Tier 1 personnel for Mount basketball programs are tested three times per week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.
Status of future games will resume at a later date, following the Christmas holiday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
New Life 35, Broadfording 33
Lexi Standford led the Rams with 16 points, 14 rebounds and five steals.
Sabrina Standford had 11 points, six steals and three assists for New Life, Elma Boveroux had six rebounds, and Jazmine de la Barra had five rebounds.
