WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Navy 13, Mount St. Mary’s 11
The Mountaineers gave up a 5-0 run in the fourth quarter and could complete the comeback.
Erin Anderson led the way for the Mount with four goals, and four different players tallied three points. Navy won 22 draw controls, while the Mountaineers won six. Navy had nine free position shots compared to the Mount’s two.
Madison Bradley made five saves for the Mountaineers.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Local State Qualifiers
The MPSSAA championships are Saturday. Here is a list of Frederick County swimmers, alternates included, who advanced to the meet.
Brunswick: Boys — Brendan Walsh, Andrew Foster, Braxton Duckworth, Alden Bobofchak, Robert Legg. Girls — Claire Price, Jennifer Porter, Allison George, Ella Machen, Katelynn Hough, Audra Asbury, Eleanor Virgilio, McKenzie Ligi.
Frederick: Boys — Caleb Lindell, Matthew DeGirolamo, Peter Bronzi, Alex Vlassopoilos, Jacob Halloway, Nicholas Rodriguez Sarmirnto. Girls — Rachael Bostian, Caroline Gregory, Sidney Tucci, Caroline Layman, Corrine Nestory, Ava Rebolledo, Claire Mitchell, Ella Wirth.
Linganore: Boys — Mac Bassett, James Martinez, Andy Kahwajy, Luke DeMember, Brian Vendemia, Noah King, Connor Nanavaty, Michael Rosquist, Ayden Kelly, Augie Jansen, Tristan Chance, Brayden Harrington. Girls — Lindsay Jonas, Emily Jonas, Maeve Smarick, Emily Stadter, Kelly Safsten, Annabel Geisler, Aidan Petrie, Anna Mikula.
Middletown: Boys — Marc Whiteley (diving), Logan Torreyson (diving, alternate), Jack Schreiber, Frankie Lebherz, Edward Hall, Frederick Kolias, Jaden Gureckis, Seth Geasey, Benjamin Tabor, Gavin White, Luke McLister, Joseph Stann, Colin Rademacher, Ethan Boone. Girls — Heidi Tomlin, Charlotte Claney (diving), Julia Heckler (diving alternate), Alexandria Jones, Campbell Caldwell, Ava Wilson, Kayla Hodor, Marin Bartman, Mackenna Bonney, Kathryn Cross, Brianna Remsberg, Brianna Maybush, Holly Orcutt, Sydney Hector
Oakdale: Boys — Kevin Tu (diving), Frank Abate, Jaiden Boston, Jack Bull, Charles Day, Jacob Demory, Brent Eagen, Christopher Getz, Joshua Harris, Devin Miller, Nathaneal Milliken, Nicholas Moyer, Nicholas Rengen, Keenan Vance, Gavin Wernau. Girls — Abby Coblish (diving, alternate), Brynn Eagen, Georgia Good, Samantha Hartz, Lauren Hnilo, Jessica Hoagland, Gloria Mokashi, Cayla Otto, Maya Pabis, Kelly-Maran Parker, Taylor Spielvogel, Olivia Sweigart, Cassidy Wildasin.
Thomas Johnson: Girls — Charlotte Auth.
Tuscarora: Boys — Jack McCullough, Bryce McDermott, Malakai Boston, Wesley Paz, Cavan Rankin, Hayden Taylor. Girls — Aubrielle Boston, Jessica Castillo, Allison Fitzgerald, Emily Fitzgerald, Laura Mancinelli, Madison Slater, Kayla Somani, Joyce Zhang.
Urbana: Boys — Josh Jeong, Jacob jeong, Andrew McDonald, Ian Edler, Sidhant Gandhi, Jonathan Grover, Charles Kretz, Joshua Zhu, Andrew Wang, Jack Byrne, Leonardo Sotomayor, Antonio Scorpo. Girls — Addy Benton, Rebecca Radonovich, Jessica Li, Emily Noel, Paige Montgomery, Avery Copeland, Sylvia Hobel, Lila Grace, Anna Liu, Jiayi Wang, Vivien Graham, Sophia Carliss.
Walkersville: Boys — Connor Cavanaugh, Tyler Waltz, Logan Rowland, Luke Pielko, Kush Patel, Jayden Cruz, Aiden Burns, Landon Tolbert, Kameron Reed, Tony Simms, Jay Kong, Brandon Valente. Girls — Abigail Atallah, Julia Pinetti, Kennedy Conley, Abigail Brower, Paige Harris, Ryleigh Batt, Melissa Hansen, Gressa New, Ahjelique Taylor,
JV BASKETBALL
Boys
TJ 51, Frederick 46: Christian Contreras led the Patriots with 24 points, and Bryson Simmons scored nine.
Girls
TJ 43, Frederick 39: The Patriots’ Dakota Brubaker scored 10 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Score: Cecil 103, FCC 69
