FOOTBALL
Frederick 63, Wheaton 7
Travon Neal was seemingly everywhere, including the end zone four times on Friday night as the Cadets (2-1) rang up a lopsided road victory in Silver Spring.
Neal, a junior receiver/defensive back, caught seven passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns, snagged a trio of interceptions and returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown.
This was the third time in 100 years of football that the Cadets have scored more than 60 points in a game.
Frederick quarterback Brian Mbuthia was 11 of 15 for 224 and four touchdown passes.
Tae Anderson rushed for 140 yards and two TDs on 10 carries.
Oscar Rodriguez recorded a safety by sacking the quarterback in the end zone.
Kicker Hugo Merry added seven extra points.
Brunswick 21, Boonsboro 13
The highlight of the Railroaders’ win was defensive back Isaac Herbert’s 100-yard interception return for a touchdown, one of four picks Brunswick got in its first win over the Warriors since the 2012 playoffs.
Ethan Houck and JT Harich each scored on 5-yard TD runs for Brunswick (2-1).
Herbert had two interceptions, while Michael Souders and Tony Rakowski each had one pick. Sam Berosto had an extra-point kick, while JT Harich scored a two-point conversion.
Brunswick staved off Boonsboro’s late drive, which ended at about the Roaders’ 20-yard line.
St Mary’s Ryken 45, Urbana 27
The Hawks fell to 1-2. No information was provided.
BOYS SOCCER
St John’s Catholic Prep 3, Cristo Rey Jesuit 2
After trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Vikings (1-0) rallied for the road victory on a game-winning goal by RJ Kelley with 5 minutes remaining in the game.
That completed a hat trick for Kelley, with both earlier goals being assisted by Caleb Staiger.
GIRLS SOCCER
Frederick 4 Catoctin 3
Loghan Lennox tallied the Cadets’ winning goal in the second half on an assist from Sophia Rowe, who two earlier goals.
Abby Watson also had a goal for the Cadets (2-0), with Reagan Hattenberger getting an assist.
Brunswick 7, Clear Spring 0
Brunswick’s Ryley Backer led the victory with two goals.
Single goals were scored by the Railroaders; Katie Kean, Carina Morley, Allison George, Alexa Domathoti and Eliana Harris
Assists came from Emily Mohler, Domathoti, Jada Powell and Morley.
St. John’s 9, Chapelgate 0
Laura Neumark and Mikayla Sando each scored a pair of goals to lead the Vikings.
Singles goals were scored by Emma Porter, Maya Graham, Lily Bandy, Caitlyn Clarke and Savannah Walker.
VOLLEYBALL
Tuscarora 3, Manchester Valley 1
Scores: 15-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-11. Tuscarora leaders: Kinsley Taylor, 14 kills, 13 digs, 7 aces; Justine Winkler, 34 assists, 4 aces, 5 digs, 2 kills; Christina Lockett, 5 kills; Arianna Davies, 4 kills, 2 blocks.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 3, Urbana 1
Caitlyn Mogar scored the Hawks’ goal on an assist by Amanda Talbott.
Goalie McKenzie Steinheimer 11 saves, while Celeste Valerio had one save. The Hawks are 2-2.
Urbana won the JV game 4-0.
