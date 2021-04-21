BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s Catholic Prep 4, Jemicy School 3
JD Nett scored with 16 seconds left in the game as the Vikings improved to 4-1 on Wednesday.
Keller Neuman scored two goals for the Vikings. Nett and Max Piraino each added a goal and an assist. Griffin Sheridan also had an assist, while goalie Tyler Grove made eight saves.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Eastern 16, Hood 8
Hood College’s Bentley LeBarron scored his 100th career goal, but a slow start was too much to overcome for the Blazers in St. Davids, Pennsylvania.
LeBarron scored four times to finish the game with 101 goals, joining former teammate Grayson Zubradt as the only players in school history to do so.
Colby Gallagher scored twice. Trenton Lazorchak made 16 saves for the Blazers.
Bailey Meehan had three caused turnovers and three ground balls. Garrett Hitchens won 11 faceoffs and had eight ground balls.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Lebanon Valley 22, Hood 11
The Blazers' Cassidy O'Neill, Jess Lyons, Liz Connelly and MacKenzi Wright all had two goals.
Connelly added two assists and four draw controls. Laura Skorobatsch had eight draw controls.
COLLEGE GOLF
Hood College's Sam Driscoll won the individual crown as the Blazers won the Hood College Spring Invitational at PB Dye Golf Club in Urbana.
On a cold, windy day, Driscoll defeated the elements and the field with a round of 80 on the par-72, 6,472-yard course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.