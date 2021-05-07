BOYS LACROSSE
Tuscarora 16, Catoctin 6
The Titans had four players score multiple goals, led by the five-goal performance of Matt Nichols, who added an assist.
Brian Jester had four goals and three assists. Other point scorers were: Andrew Cramer (three goals, one assist), Jayme Heflin Jr. (two goals, assist), John Collins (two assists), Tyler Matthias-Magri (one goal), Ethan Streets (one goal) and Koen Burdette (one assist). Goalie Aden Carey made four saves; Nathan Fox made two.
Catoctin received two goals from Charlie Dougherty. Other point scorers were Mason Joy (one goal, one assist), Brody Buffington (one goal), Colin Byrne (one goal), Maceo Zelenka (one assist) and Haydn Matthews (one goal). Goalie Joshua Maze made eight saves, while Grant Kelly made five.
St John’s Catholic Prep 6, St. Vincent Pallotti 4
The Vikings (7-2) received two goals apiece from JD Nett, Griffin Sheridan and Max Piraino to move into a three-way tie for first in the MIAA C Conference.
Keller Neuman had three assists. SJCP goalie Tyler Grove made 12 saves.
Linganore 7, Middletown 2
No Linganore information was provided.
Middletown’s Jacob Brandenburg had a goal and assist. Connor O’Keefe had one goal, while goalie Brian Rider made nine saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Walkersville 10, Frederick 9
After the Cadets got to within a goal late in the game, the Lions won the final draw control and killed the final minute and a half of the game for the win.
No Walkersville scoring details were provided.
Frederick was led by Loghan Lennox (two goals), Lizzie Goodwin (two goals, two assists), Cedar Shapiro (three goals, one assist), and Nicole Sibold (one goal, one assist). May Beines made 20 saves.
Walkersville won JV game 12-2.
Urbana 13, Oakdale 8
Not Urbana information was provided.
The Bears’ top scorers, Gabby Averill and Jenna Russell, each had three goals. Goalie Kailey Bawcombe made nine saves in the defeat.
Tuscarora 19, Catoctin 6
The Titans’ onslaught was paced by Ashley Elliott, who had five assists to go with two goals.
Other point scorers for Tuscarora were Ariana Tucci (three goals, three assists), Tori Hampton (four goals), Katie Paredes (one goal, three assists), Natalie Lepkowski (one goal, three assists), Rachel Nichols (three goals), Shannon Heister (one goal, two assists), Caitlyn Lepkowski (one goal), Gaby Volak-Wenger (one goal), Julie Biser (one goal) and A.J. Almeida (one goal).
Goalie Brianna Amick made four saves.
Catoctin’s Cheyenne Van Echo scored five goals, while Morgan Ridenour had one.
SOFTBALL
Walkersville 5, Urbana 3
The Lions pulled away with a four-run fourth inning, which included an RBI double by Katelyn Jensen.
Karissa Luther earned the victory, surrendering two runs on three hits over four innings, striking out two. Caroline Hinkelman threw three innings in relief.
The Lions’ Karsyn Barrick had two hits, including a home run. Luther also had two hits.
Delaney Reefe and Maggie Hummer each had two hits for Urbana. Hummer had an RBI double. Olivia Perera had a double and two RBIs.
Spencer Rupinta took the loss for the Hawks. She struck out 12, allowing six hits.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Mount St. Mary’s 20, Wagner 6
Twelve different Mountaineers scored in the victory as they finished their 2021 season.
Cormac Giblin, Luke Frankeny and Brendan Doyle scored three goals apiece to guide the offense.
The Mountaineers outshot the Seahawks 53-34, with the Mount causing 22 turnovers, while Wagner forced only 12 turnovers. The Mount went 3-5 on extra-man advantages, with Wagner going 2-5.
The Mount’s Dylan Furnback made 13 saves in net.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mount St. Mary’s 1-0, Long Island 0-5
Behind another stellar outing from junior Jordan Geber, the Mountaineers (9-24 overall, 5-15 Northeast Conference) split a doubleheader. Geber went the distance in the opener, recording his first career complete game shutout.
Geber leads the Mountaineers with a 4.05 ERA while picking up his second consecutive victory. He also is tops in strikeouts, retiring 63 batters over 53 1-3 innings.
Thomas Bramley, AJ Holcomb and Ryan Fisher added multi-hit efforts across the doubleheader.
In the first-game victory, Bramley drove in Fisher for the game’s lone run.
