Football Oakdale 35, South Hagerstown 13
The Bears pushed the Rebels around with their running game in the season opener for both teams, piling up 307 yards and four touchdowns on 47 carries.
Quarterback Evan Austin had two of the rushing touchdowns, as he finished with a team-high 163 rushing yards on 11 carries. He also passed for a touchdown.
Daniel Joseph added 75 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, while Hunter Thompson caught three passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.
Oakdale hosts Walkersville at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
In the junior varsity game, Oakdale beat South Hagerstown 27-8. Dee Efantis scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half for the Bears, including one on a 80-yard run.
Late Friday Linganore 50, Kenwood 21
Ethan Arneson rushed for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 18 carries to lift the Lancers to a season-opening road win.
Quarterback Christian Petruzzello threw for a pair of scores, while Jason Capone and Joe Reed each returned fumbles for touchdowns for Linganore.
Cross Country
Frederick High won the girls meet at the 39th Brunswick Invitational on Saturday with a team score of 33.
Junior Caroline Gregory cruised to victory in the girls varsity race in 19 minutes, 16.78 seconds, almost 11 seconds faster than the nearest finisher.
Middletown’s Erin McQuitty was third in 20:14.04, Frederick’s Juliana Brawner was sixth in 21.08.73 and teammate Olivia Gregory was seventh in 21:54.62 for the Cadets.
Middletown finished eighth in the team standings with a score of 196.
In the boys meet, Poolesville won with a team score of 49.
The top Frederick County team was Brunswick with a score of 227. Middletown was ninth at 233, Thomas Johnson was 10th at 258, Frederick was 12th at 285 and Walkersville was 15th at 357.
The top Frederick County finisher in the boys meet was James Partlow, who finished second to Oakland Mills’ Ethan Aidam (16:41.51) in 16:41.98.
Brunswick’s Ray Gibson finished 11th in 17:48.35.
Interstate Classic
The Catoctin boys won the small-school division of the Interstate Classic at Clear Spring High School, as all seven of their runners placed in the top 10.
Alexander Contreras won the small-school race in 16:58.3, followed by teammates Santiago Canadas Fraga (third), Gabriel Riling (fourth), Daniel Hoyle (sixth), Nikolas Contreras (seventh), Dennis Lease (eighth) and Christopher Sanchez (tenth).
Hood College High School Invitational
The Urbana girls finished 11th out of 32 teams with a team score of 352.
Ivy Coldren was the top finisher for the Hawks, placing 20th overall in 20:23.4.
The Oakdale girls finished 20th with 475 and the Tuscarora girls were 21st with 500.
In the boys meet, Oakdale finished 13th out of 36 teams with a team score of 338.
Abhishek Mudireddy was the top finisher for the Bears, finishing 16th overall in 17:06.1.
The Tuscarora boys finished 20th with 513. The Urbana boys were 23rd with 544, and the Linganore boys were 24th with 561.
Boys Soccer
Middletown 3, Watkins Mill 0
The Knights improved to 2-0. Ashton Smith, Cullen Duggan and Omar Augilar all tallied goals. Aguilar, JC Schooler and Beckham Carson notched assists.
Augilar scored on a bicycle kick off an assist from Carson to cap the scoring.
Goalkeepers JC Schooler and Gary Wright combined to pitch the shut out.
Girls Soccer
Oakdale 2, Walt Whitman 2
Brooke Clagett scored a pair of unassisted goals for Oakdale.
Cara Robell made 13 saves for the Bears.
Men’s Soccer
Hood 2, Neumann 1
Cam Simpler scored both of the goals for the Blazers in the second half to lift them to their second straight win.
Neumann took the lead in the 13th minute before Hood rallied for the victory, despite being outshot 17-5.
Goalkeeper Nick Humphries made nine saves for the Blazers.
Women’s Volleyball
The Hood College women’s volleyball team opened its morning Saturday with a 3-1 win over Notre Dame (Md.) before falling in a five-set thriller to Penn St. Harrisburg in a tri-match at the Volpe Athletic Center.
The Blazers defeated the Gators 25-23, 25-21, 18-25, 25-18. The Nittany Lions outlasted Hood 25-23, 21-25, 31-29, 24-26, 15-12.
Caitlin Ambruster had 29 kills over the two matches, to go along with 30 digs and six aces.
Ann Ofoegbu made her collegiate debut in the tri-match and ended her day with 27 kills.
Jackie Malitzki had seven aces against Notre Dame and finished with 10 overall. The sophomore dished out 47 assists over the two matches.
Ainslee Barger had six aces against Penn St. Harrisburg and tallied 21 assists.
Men’s Water Polo
Mount St. Mary’s sweeps a pair
Continuing his torrid pace from Saturday, Mount St. Mary’s sophomore Tommaso Baldineti supplied 13 goals as the team swept their Sunday at the Navy Open. The Mount defeated Biola in the morning game, 14-11, and Mt. San Antonio College in the afternoon, 16-11.
Saturday
Mount St. Mary’s 13, Iona 12 OT
Junior Kiahi Horan scored the game-winning goal in overtime, as Mount St. Mary’s men’s water polo won the opening game of the season for the first time in the three-year history of the program.
College Field Hockey
Elizabethtown 2, Hood 0
The Blazers fell to 0-2 on the season, while Elizabethtown improved to 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.