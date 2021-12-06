GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oakdale 44, Winters Mill 22
McKenna Witt paced the Bears’ season-opening win with 11 points and five rebounds.
Madison Chorney had five steals. Brynn Ohlhoff added eight boards, while Mikayla Carey had seven.
All 10 Bears who dressed for the game scored.
Greenwood Mennonite 32, MSD 24
Citrine Lummer led the Orioles with 12 points, 11 rebounds and six steals in a Rosedale Baptist Tournament consolation game on Friday.
Earlier in the tournament, MSD lost 30-29 to Rosedale Baptist and 34-31 to Greenwood Mennonite. Macedo led the Orioles with 10 points against the host team, and Lummer led the Orioles with nine points in their first meeting against Greenwood Mennonite.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FCA 88, Martinsburg Christian 33
Caleb Page tallied 20 points with eight rebounds and five assists as the Defenders improved to 5-1.
Jonny Canning added 17 points, six boards and five steals. Nathan Bowes had 15 points, six assists and four steals. Adriel Wade had 12 points. James Bowes scored 10. Nate Canning contributed six boards, six assists and four steals.
MSD 70, New Life Christian 44
Rocco Bauer had 17 points to help the Orioles beat the Rams on Friday.
Zeke Ortiz had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for MSD, Mepper Beshears had 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals and Jaden Joseph had 10 rebounds.
WRESTLING
Century 45, Tuscarora 36
195- Hughes (T) won by forfeit; 220- Ellis (C) pin Wassl, 1:04; 285- Wainberg (T) pin Crane, :55; 106- Fuller (T) won by forfeit; 113- Broda (C) dec. Cammarata, 7-2; 120- Wheeler (T) won by forfeit; 126- Taylor (C) won by forfeit; 132- Gaunt (C) pin R. Herron, 1:20; 138- Hurst (C) pin Anspach, :51; 145- Burdette (T) pin Spencer, 5:54; 152- Evans (C) pin Feeney, 3:35; 160- Ferman (C) pin C. McCoy, 3:46; 170- L. McCoy (T) pin Skylar, :23; 182- Donovan (C) pin Fitzgerald, :30.
Tuscarora 42, Catoctin 33
220- Wassl (T) won by forfeit; 285- Wainberg (T) won by forfeit; 106- Cammarata (T) won by forfeit; 113- Patel (T) won by forfeit; 120- P. Costelow (C) pin Wheeler, 1:30; 126- Double forfeit; 132- K. Costellow (C) pin R. Herron, 1:11;138- Anspach (T) won by forfeit; 145- Burdette (T) pin Bolt, :33; 152- Feeney (T) won by forfeit; 160- McClain (C) pin C. McCoy, 1:28; 170- Reeder (C) dec. L. McCoy, 5-0; 182- Bradshaw (C) pin Fitzgerald, 1:16; 195- Nack (C) pin Hughes, 4:25.
Urbana 60, S. Hagerstown 9
106 — Double forfeit; 113 — Double forfeit; 120 — Chaz Rizak (U) won by forfeit; 126 — Vinny Corso (U) won by forfeit; 132 — Nick Alghouzos (U) won by forfeit; 138 — Sam Furr (U) won by forfeit; 145 — Zhier Seals (S) dec. Alex Blacklack, 7-0; 152 — Vince Raynor (S) pin Perry Zhou, :49; 160 — Andrew Bennett (U) pin Michael Rider, 2:21; 170 — Cole Kuhar (U) pin Josh Martinez, 1:59; 182 — Alex Cullum (U) won by forfeit; 192 — Anson Gentry (U) pin Dom Bolton; 220 — John Damoulakis (U) pin Mikhai White, 4:21; AJ Corso (U) won by forfeit.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Walkersville 120, Catoctin 36
Multi-event winner: Walkersville — Jayden Cruz, Logan Rowland, Landon Tolbert, Luke Pieklo, Kameron Reed, and Tony Simms.
Linganore 100, Middletown 79
Multi-event winners: Linganore — Dave Erb, Brody Hanlon, Brendan Hanlon, Jordan Grab and Andy Kahwajy. Middletown — Ban Tabor. Diving winner: Marc Whiteley, Middletown. Team records — Linganore’s 200 medley relay (Erb, Brody Hanlon, Brendan Hanlon, Grab), 1:45.45.
Girls
Walkersville 97, Catoctin 65
Multi-event winner: Walkersville — Julia Pinetti, Abigail Atallah, Kennedy Conley, Abigail Brower, Gressa New, and Paige Harris. Catoctin — Kay Buhrman won 2 events and set a new team record in the 100 backstroke. Diving winner: Sophia Tyeryar, Catoctin.
Linganore 100, Middletown 83
Multi-event winners: Linganore — Myra Garrett, Emily Lotito, Maurina Katsumoto, Peyton Orlando, Ellie Kahwajy. Diving winner: Charlotte Claney, Middletown.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Hood 73, Notre Dame 53
The Blazers held Notre Dame of Maryland to 30 percent shooting en route to earning a non-conference win.
Jenna Davis-Hans had a career-high of 17 points for Hood (4-3). Marlise Newson had 15 points and had five rebounds. Tiffany Manning had 13 points, eight rebounds and a career-high seven assists. Morgan Anderson had 12 points and five rebounds.
