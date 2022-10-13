GIRLS SOCCER
Oakdale 3, Century 0
The Bears recorded their eighth consecutive shutout to improve to 9-0-3 this season on Thursday night. Goalkeeper Cara Robell made eight saves to earn the victory.
Brooke Clagett, Justine Lamb and Hannah Andree all tallied goals for Oakdale.
Walkersville 1, Frederick 0
Annabelle Batt connected from 30 yards in the first half, and that’s all the Lions needed.
Paige Miller earned the shutout in net.
Middletown 3, Thomas Johnson 1
After a scoreless first half, Riley Nelson and Molly Walker scored to lift the Knights (3-7) to the win.
Jennifer Lombard scored TJ’s goal on a penalty kick.
Manchester Valley 2, Tuscarora 1
The Titans’ goal was scored by Nina Connors on an assist from Ella Sheridan. Goalkeeper Laney Barton had eight saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Middletown 1, Thomas Johnson 0, 2OT
Adam Daniels scored the game winner in the 92nd minute for the Knights off an Omar Aguilar assist. Goalkeeper JC Schooler made three saves for the shutout.
Tuscarora 8, Manchester Valley 2
The Titans' Erick Rodriguez scored five goals en route to breaking Ben Dao’s school record of 50 points in a season.
Other Tuscarora (11-1) goals were scored by Chad Gulla, Nick Stevenson and Kyle Lillis. Assists were from Oscar Valdez (two), Nick Stevenson (two), Ryan Jay and Chad Gulla.
Frederick 4, Walkersville 1
No details were provided for Frederick.
Jordan Reese scored for Walkersville on an assist from Elijah Reyes.
VOLLEYBALL
Middletown 3, Thomas Johnson 1
Scores: 25-17, 27-25, 23-25, 25-13. Middletown leaders: Jordan Pryor, 20 kills 20 digs; Lily Godbold, 36 assists, 13 digs, 6 aces; Carlee Darden, 8 kills; Caroline Ranneberger, 22 digs; Jessi Prescott, 14 digs. Thomas Johnson leaders: Brynn Cochran, 25 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces; Jordan Gugliuzza, 25 digs; Reagan Warsing, 15 digs, 10 kills, 1 block; Anna Feuer 12 kills, 2 blocks; Nyasia Maddox, 3 aces; Ellen Vu, 28 assists, 3 aces.
Walkersville 3, Frederick 0
Scores: 25-12, 25-12, 26-24. Walkersville leaders: Grace Rohrer, 6 kills, 11 assists; Laila Harris, 5 kills; Lily Ward, 5 kills; Victoria Bessacque, 4 kills, 2 blocks; Olivia Manos, 7 aces.
Manchester Valley 3, Tuscarora 2
Scores: 21-25, 20-25, 25-12, 27-25, 15-5. Tuscarora leaders: Kinsley Taylor, 11 kills, 21 digs, 3 aces; Colleen Catania, 17 assists, 4 digs; Jaida Connolly, 24 assists, 3 kills, 4 digs; Christina Lockett, 11 kills, 7 aces, 3 blocks, 1 dig; Regan Byrd, 15 digs.
Mount de Sales 3, St. John’s 0
Scores: 25-17, 25-14, 27-25. St. John’s leaders: Sydney Terrell, 7 kills, 7 assists; Kailey Nicholas, 2 blocks; Kate DelGrippo, 5 kills, 2 blocks; Katie Russell, 12 assists; Jill Fedor, 29 digs. JV: Mount de Sales won 2-0.
Frederick Force 3, Broadfording Christian 0
Scores: 25-15, 25-5, 25-8. Force leaders: Karley Badorf, 5 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces, 1 block; Grace Larrivee, 5 kills, 5 digs, 5 aces; Grace Bowman, 5 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks; Sam Reid, 5 kills, 3 digs; Sarah Keifer, 4 aces, 1 dig; Ashley D’Andrea, 16 digs, 1 ace. Force record: 11-0. JV: The Force won 2-0.
Oakdale 3, Brunswick 0
Scores: 25-14, 25-19, 25-23. Oakdale leaders: Ryan O'Neal, 6 kills, 4 digs, 4 aces, 26 assists; Ireland Payne, 6 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace; Zoe Vance, 18 digs, 3 aces; Molly Stevenson, 5 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces. Oakdale record: 5-6. JV: Oakdale won 2-0.
FIELD HOCKEY
Walkersville 7, Brunswick 0
The Lions’ Olivia Miller contributed two goals and two assists, while Mia Ogg added two goals.
Hannah Miller added a goal and an assist. Rylie Sheets and Olivia Lertora also scored a goal, while Chloe Gaines and Grace McMurray added one assist apiece.
Ella Carr and Alia Winterle combined for the shutout.
Brunswick goalie Rachel Johansen had 17 saves.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Don Stoner Invitational
Ray Gibson and Brunswick’s boys captured the team title at Wednesday’s seven-team Don Stoner Invitational at Smithsburg High, scoring 27 points to top runner-up Smithsburg (39).
Gibson won the race, with teammate Morgan Corwin taking second. Other Brunswick scorers were Simon McGillivray (fifth), Sammy Joseph (sixth) and Seth Crawford (13th).
Brunswick’s girls placed second in their meet among six teams.
Host Smithsburg won, outscoring the Railroaders 22-51. Lauren Laverty was Brunswick’s top finisher in fourth.
Women’s Volleyball
Hood 3, St. Mary’s 0
Scores: 25-23, 28-26, 25-17. Hood leaders: Ann Ofoegbu, 13 kills; Caitlin Ambruster, 9 kills; Olivia Todd, 9 kills.
