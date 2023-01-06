GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oakdale 56, South Hagerstown 26
Caroline Atwill compiled 19 points, eight rebounds and seven steals as the Bears won in a rout on Friday night.
Alisa Ortiz scored 10 points, while Emma Carey had nine points with six rebounds. Brynn Ohlhoff added eight rebounds.
Oakdale won the JV game 49-4, with Mia Sims scoring eight points.
Catoctin 53, Clear Spring 31
The visiting Cougars improved to 9-1, receiving a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds from Brooke Williams.
Sam Orndorff added 14 points.
Walkersville 37, Smithsburg 28
The Lions got the win after overcoming early game shooting woes and a three-point halftime deficit.
Abby Albertson recorded her fifth double-double of season with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Jill Silver had nine points, four steals and five rebounds. Addie Boram had six rebounds and three assists.
Walkersville won the JV game 40-45. Somto Ogwulu had 13 points for the Lions.
North Hagerstown 65, Tuscarora 51
The Titans’ Skylar Davis recorded her second triple-double of the week in Thursday’s loss, compiling 29 points, 23 rebounds and 11 blocks.
She had one of 13 points, 12 blocks and 11 rebounds on Tuesday in a 46-42 win over South Carroll.
Williamsport 52, Middletown 33
Kate Stamper had seven points to lead the Knights.
Riley Nelson had five assists and four steals for Middletown.
Frederick Warriors 42, MSD 32
The Orioles were led by Jade Macedo’s 13 points. She added three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Olivia Clinger had 12 rebounds and two steals, while Bella Finkle had seven boards and three assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Urbana 65, Linganore 57
Trailing by three at halftime, the Hawks held the Lancers to six points in the third quarter en route to pulling out a huge win.
Jude Huseby led Urbana (7-2) with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Aaron Shoffner had 13 points. Christian Whitehead had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Reserve Samuel Humes had six points at crunch time.
Walkersville 48, Smithsburg 38
Shaden Hansen led the Lions (7-2) with 18 points and seven steals. Shey Awuwoloye added 14 points and six boards. Jarian Batty finished with four assists.
Walkersville won the JV game 64-36 as Cam Eager dropped 26 points.
Middletown 59, Williamsport 49
Jonathan Richards led the victorious Knights with 12 points, while Braedon Beard scored 10 points.
Brett Lucas and Seth McDaniel had nine apiece.
Middletown won the JV game 60-8 behind Chase Beard’s 18 points.
Oakdale 50, South Hagerstown 36
Will Rodriguez and Dominic Nichols each had 12 points to lead the Bears.
Nichols grabbed 12 rebounds. Seth Bayless grabbed six rebounds. Rodriguez had four assists and three steals.
Oakdale won the JV game 62-52.
MSD 63, Frederick Warriors 38
The Orioles were paced by Jayden Orsi-Pedersen’s double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Nathan Sheppeck added nine points and five steals, while Tahoe Herzig-Wilcox grabbed nine boards with four steals. Zeke Ortiz had seven assists for the Orioles (6-4).
Boonsboro 61, Brunswick 42
The Railroaders’ Garrett Bowie had 11 points and three assists in defeat. Ethan Genos added 10 points and seven rebounds, while Luca Mosley grabbed nine boards.
Brunswick won the JV game 67-40 behind 28 points from Eli Miller.
South Hagerstown 64, Tuscarora 61
Breylon Lewis led the Titans with 18 points. Other double-digit scorers were Camron Harry (13), James Miller (11) and Andrew Kabiritsi (11).
New Life 76, Faith Christian 50
Jaleel Ambush led the Rams with 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Kevin James had 12 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for New Life (5-4). Jack Socash had 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Logan Pfeifer had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.
FCA 57, Temple Baptist 37
Jonny Canning scored 20 points with eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals for the Defenders (6-2).
Gabe Page added 15 points with seven rebounds, while James Bowes had 12 points with six boards.
WRESTLING
Tuscarora has four semifinalists at the Hub Cup at North Hagerstown High: Wyatt Flook (106), Cooper Cammarata (120), Chase Wheeler (126) and Koen Burdette (160).
