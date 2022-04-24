TRACK AND FIELD
Zimmerman Invitational
Oakdale’s Sam Starrs won the pole vault by clearing 16 feet, 1.25 inches, which is among the highest vaults in state history, at the 62nd Talley-Zimmerman Invitational at Walkersville High School on Saturday.
The Thomas Johnson boys and Oakdale girls both won team titles.
The Patriots boys finished with 180 points to win the nine-team meet, and second-place Oakdale had 119.
TJ got first-place finishes from: Sean Snody in the 100 (11.39); Simon Esso in the 200 (22.98); Dakari Burton in the 400 (51.66); Luke Freimanis in the 300 hurdles (44.57); the 4x200 relay team of Essono, Snody, Leonard Taylor and Christopher Hall (1:31.74); the 4x400 relay team of Burton, Essono, Hall and Devin Bora (3:40.81); and Thomas Sligh in the long jump (19-06) and the triple jump (39-10.75).
Aside from Starrs, Oakdale winners were: Abhishek Mudireddy in the 800 (2:02.43) and 1,500 (4:16.60); the 4x100 relay team of Bavan Nadarajah, Samuel Starrs, Kristian Moore and Cameron Dorner (43.49); Nicholas Redman in the discus (124-01); and Dillen Owusu in the high jump (5-06).
Walkersville winners were: Mason Worley in the 110 hurdles (17.52); and Derick Tossah in the shot put (43-07).
Oakdale won the girls meet with 165 points, and TJ placed second with 135.
Bears winners were: Kenna Fox in the 100 (13.15) and 100 hurdles (16.80); Ellen Gill in the 300 hurdles (49.51); the 4x200 relay team of Natalie Case, Hanna Snyder, Gill and Fox (1:53.14); the 4x400 relay team of Snyder, Case, Sarah Anderson and Caylin Walker (4:33.87); the 4x800 relay team of Zhana Ivanova, Jessica Brown, Walker and Anderson (10:28.23).
Patriots winners were: Ella Wilson in the 800 (2:26.12) and 1,500 (4:55.65); the 4x100 relay team of Brunell Owusu, Naudiah Harris, Ella Henderson and Taylor Beaver (52.32); and Elisa Ramos in the pole vault (11-0), long jump (16-00.5) and triple jump (34-04).
Walkersville’s Valerie Boards won the 200 (27.79).
Urbana Twilight Meet
Urbana’s girls placed first out of six teams on Friday, finishing with 167 points to beat second-place Hereford (122).
Hawks winners were: Lyna Beraich in the 800 (2:26.55); Fiona Agyekum in the shot put (38-06.75); Samantha Heyison in the discus (107-02); and Janine Amefia in the triple jump (34-09.50).
Linganore winners were: Caroline Perrone in the 1,600 (5:14.56); the 4x800 relay team of Gemma Davies, Katelin DeFilippis, Mikayla Moxley and Perrone (9:53.48)
Middletown winners were the Swedish 100-200-300-400 team of Ava Allen, Hallie Otto, Sophie Frizzell and Hayley Lucido (2:21.05); and Allen in the pole vault (11-0).
Tuscarora’s Joelle Kimbembe won the long jump (16-08.25).
In the boys team standings, Linganore finished a Frederick County-best second with 124 points. Champion Oakland Mills had 152 points.
Linganore winners were: Jack Sears in the 1,600 (4:34.80); and Logan Rich in the discus (132-08).
Urbana winners were: Henry Rodrigues in the 5,000 (16:44.84).
Tuscarora winners were: the 4x100 relay team of Edwin Niemandt, Adebola Adeyemi, Cameron Ellis and Korell Asamoah (43.58); and the Swedish 100-200-300-400 team of Niemandt, Asamoah, Ellis and Adeyemi (2:02.91).
Middletown winners were: Luke Humble in the 110 hurdles (16.07); and Levi Zilneus in the high jump (6-03).
Lanham Rebel Relays
Brunswick won both the boys and girls team titles on Friday at South Hagerstown.
The Railroaders won the three-team boys meet with 77 points. Brunswick winners were: Jackson Acker in the 100 (11.84); Caleb Shullenbarger in the 800 (2:06.79), Ray Gibson in the mile (5:09.02); the 4x100 relay team of Acker, Brian Holland, DePriest Daniels and Elijah Florian (46.02); the 4x200 relay team of Acker, Daniels, Florian and Michael Johnson (1:38.78); the 4x400 relay team of Jon Mosley, Florian, Johnson and Schullenbarger (3:40.39); the 4x800 relay team of Ray Gibson, Andrew McGillivray, Ben Weatherhead and Schullenbarger (9:24.08), the SMR 100-200-300-400 team of Acker, Holland, Florian and Johnson (1:41.61); Elias Connor in the high jump (6-02) and Holland in the long jump (20-01).
TJ winners were: the 4x110 shuttle hurdles team of Nam Pham, Aurell Simpson, David Obadofin and Dillen Owusu (1:12.83); and Owusu in the pole vault (10-06).
The Railroaders won the four-team girls meet with 83 points. Brunswick winners were: Atiya Jackson in the 100 (12.96); the 4x100 relay team of Leah Cook, Gabby DeMarco, Hannah Estep and Alexa Domathoti (53.84); the 4x200 relay team of DeMarco, Estep, Alison George and Jackson (1:56.15); the 4x400 relay team of Nadia Remaley, Morgan Jarrell, Domathoti and Anna Gibson (4:45.12); the 4x800 relay team of Jarrell, Lauren Laverty, Remaley and Lucy Virgilio (11:40.09); the SMR 100-100-200-400 team of DeMarco, Cook, Jackson and Gibson (2:06.14); the DMR 1200-400-800-1,600 team of Jarrell, Laverty, Remaley and Virgilio (15:01.11), the 4x100 shuttle hurdles team of Carla Ruano, Qieara Adams, Stephanie Cedillos Milla and Franchesca Mendeng (1:24.22); Maggie Williams in the discus (80-08); DeMarco in the long jump (16-01) and Cook in the triple jump (30-02).
TJ’s Elisa Ramos won the pole vault (11-06).
BASEBALL
Tuscarora 3, TJ 2
Luke Maruyncz threw a complete game two hitter with 12 strikeouts and just one walk to lead the Titans over the Patriots.
Tuscarora (9-3) got its run on Nate Neubauer’s sac fly, Maryuncz’s RBI double and Alex Angledis’ RBI single. Anglelidis and Ryan DeSanto each had two hits.
Middletown 7, Boonsboro 5
Charles Shafer scored two runs and worked 3 2-3 innings for the win.
Tyler Haupt worked 3 1-3 innings to earn the save. Fredy Diaz had two hits and one RBI and scored two runs.
SJCP 13, Glenelg Country School 3
The Vikings pounded 16 hits to win in a six-inning run rule shortened game.
Kyle Pershin went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and a double for St. John’s (6-2 in MIAA conference play). EJ Lowry went 4-for-4 with one RBI and four runs scored, and Ben Flood who went 3-for-3 with one RBI and a double.
Cannon Coleman pitched six innings for the win, surrendering five hits and striking out six.
TENNIS
Girls
North Hagerstown 3, TJ 2
Singles: Warren (TJ) def. Finn, 6-0, 6-0; Lombardo (TJ) def. Gurrier, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Smith/Weaver (N) def. Marshall/Shue, 6-1, 6-0; TJ forfeit; TJ forfeit.
Tuscarora 4, TJ 1
Singles: Warren (TJ) def. Frye, 6-0, 6-0; Gupta (T) def. Lombardo, 6-3, 7-5. Doubles: Ki/Taylor (T) def. Bruder/Owusu Hayford, 6-4, 6-4; Pepenel/Schneider (T) def. Shue/Marshall, 6-2, 6-3; TJ forfeit.
Boys
North Hagerstown 4, TJ 1
Singles: Foster (N) def. Ferguson, 6-4, 6-0; Jani (TJ) def. Mir, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Burger/Jones (N) def. Borntreger/Leache, 6-2, 6-2; Gupta/Watts (N) def. Lubanga/Ash, 6-1. 6-0; TJ forfeit.
Tuscarora 4, TJ 1
Singles: Anspach (T) def. Ferguson, 6-0, 6-2; Jani (TJ) def. Alverez, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Miller/Taylor (T) def. Marquart/Leache, 6-1, 6-0; Anspach/Min (T) def. Lubanga/Ash, 6-0, 6-1; TJ forfeit.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hood 9-2, Albright 1-0
Hood pitchers Rebecca Gottleib and Jordan Long limited Albright to just one run on seven hits over the course of a doubleheader sweep by the Blazers.
Gottleib limited Albright to just one hit and two walks in a five-inning complete game in the opener. She struck out seven and allowed just one run.
Long tossed her first shutout of the season in game two, striking out six and allowing six singles.
Gottleib and Cailyn Barthlow each finished the day 4-for-8. Gottleib drove in four runs, while Barthlow had two RBIs in game one. Barthlow had the lone extra-base hit for Hood, a game one double.
Bryant 3, MSM 2
A late home run spoiled senior day for the Mount St. Mary’s softball team as Bryant rallied for a 3-2 victory at Our Lady of the Meadows Field on Sunday afternoon.
Maggie Kane had a pair of hits to lead the Mountaineers (23-18, 15-6 NEC).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
FCC 4-15, CCBC Dundalk 0-3
The Cougars (34-5, 19-4 Maryland JuCo) hit six homers in the second game, allowing them to break the team single-season record with 45.
Demetri Johnson, Wyatt Miles, Aidan Masters and Josh Willson all homered for FCC in the first inning. Miles, who went 3-for-3, homered again, and Brendan Long hit a three-run homer. FCC’s previous single-season homer record was 44, which the Cougars set twice in 2015 and 2017.
Masters had four hits and three RBIs, while Jamison, Wilson, Justin Acal and Aidan Greaney each had two hits. John Cummings got the win to improve to 6-0.
In the first game, Danny Leo worked 6 1-3 innings, striking out 11, to improve to 6-0. Jared Hurlburt got the save.
Wilson, Nicco German and Miles each had two hits. Brodey Neveker, Greaney, German and Miles each had a double.
Hood 4-6, Albright 1-3
Joe Alexander tied the Blazers’ single game strikeout record in the opener as the pitching staff struck out 24 Albright batters to sweep a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth doubleheader from the Lions.
Alexander struck out 11 in a complete game win in game one. He allowed one run on three hits. The 11 strikeouts junior tied Kole Hearn’s performance against Central Penn in 2015 for most strikeouts in a game for a Blazer.
Three pitchers combined to strike out 13 hitters in game two. Jack Martin started game two for Hood, allowing one run on five hits in six innings of work. He struck out seven while only walking two, and received the win. Joe Monteleone struck out five in two innings of work out of the bullpen, allowing one run. Ryan McCreedy pitched the ninth inning and gave up one run on one hit. He struck out one.
Tyler Schwarzman led Hood at the plate over the two games, going 5-for-6 with a double and two RBIs. He scored four times and had two stolen bases on the afternoon. Jacob Saylor had four RBIs on a three-hit day. Alex Jenkins scored twice and had an RBI, going 3-for-5 in game two of the doubleheader. AJ Haines scored two times and had two stolen bases in game two.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Eastern University 24, Hood 5
The Blazers lost their third straight game.
Kyle Scott and Colby Gallagher each had two goals for Hood. Jay Lanigan had one goal, and Owen McDermott had one assist. Sammy Patnaik caused a team-high four turnovers and picked up five ground balls. Alex Dudziak had eight saves in 30 minutes of play, while Jacob Smidt had six saves in 30 minutes of play.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
MSM 13, Sacred Heart 9
The Mount got their fifth consecutive victory.
Zoe Hurlburt led the Mount with two goals, two assists, and eight draw controls. Beanie Colson and Dani Donoghue had three goals each. The Mountaineers outshot the Pioneers 32-19. The Mount’s Madison Bradley made six saves.
