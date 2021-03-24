FIELD HOCKEY
Frederick 1, Tuscarora 0, 2OT
Catherine O’Driscoll scored the Cadets’ game winner in the second overtime on Wednesday.
Ryan Frazier had the assist for Frederick, and goalkeeper Abigail Effland had six saves.
AJ Almeida made nine saves for the Titans.
Urbana 10, TJ 0
Nia Kombe-Jarvis had five goals and one assist for the Hawks.
Kylie Caretti had two goals and one assist for Urbana (4-0), while Kaitlyn McNerney, Helena Ortiz and Zoe Nelson each had one goal. Uriah Banawoye had three assists, while Kacey Draves and Kaitlyn Mogar each had one. Goalkeepers McKenna Ladson and Celeste Valerio each played a half to combine for the shutout.
Linganore 2, Oakdale 0.
Grace Doy and Sierra Rossman scored for Linganore.
Emma Watkins had an assist, while goalie Taylor Carroll had 4 saves.
Other score: Walkersville 3, Brunswick 0
BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s Catholic Prep 11, Gerstell Academy 9
JD Nett scored five goals as the Vikings opened with a victory.
Max Piraino added two goals and two assists. Griffin Sheridan had three goals and one assist. Nick Gamarra scored one goal, while Keller Neuman added a pair of assists.
Goalie Ty Grove had 16 saves.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
St. John’s 3, Annapolis Area Christian 2
Singles: Schottler (S) won 4-6, 6-1, 6-1; Julia (S) def. Bontempo, 6-0, 6-2; Green (S) def. Phillips, 6-3, 6-3. Mixed Doubles: Anderson-Soritos (A) def. Giandrea-Frazier, 4-6, 6-1. Ogungbede-Cowart def. Espenlaub-Gorman, 3-6, 0-6
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Mount St. Mary’s 11, Wagner 6
The Mountaineers won their fifth straight to take sole possession of first place in the NEC standings.
The Mount was led by junior Jordan Groover, who scored three goals with two assists. Alayna Pagnotta also scored three goals with an assist. The Mount was outshot 35-23 but never trailed.
Mount goalie Jenna Oler made 14 saves.
Messiah 21, Hood 2
The Blazers dropped their second straight to a nationally ranked opponent, falling to No. 24 Messiah in a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth contest in Grantham, Pennsylvania.
Jess Lyons and Laura Skorobatsch scored for the Blazers. Sophia Vilaca made nine saves in 52 minutes.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Hood 10, Messiah 8
The host Blazers halted a comeback bid as Bentley LeBarron’s goal with 4.6 seconds left sealed a win in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth action.
LeBarron led the Blazers with three goals and two assists. Will Sweeney and Cody Upman chipped in with two goals apiece.
Michael Mullen scooped up six ground balls. Garrett Hitchens won 12-of-21 faceoffs and added five ground balls.
Trenton Lazorchak made 16 saves.
It was the first win in program history for Hood (1-1, 1-0) against Messiah (1-3, 0-1).
CORRECTION
The Linganore-Urbana girls soccer story on B3 Wednesday had the first name wrong for the Lancer’s goal-scorer. Her name is Bailey Bennett.
