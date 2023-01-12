BOYS BASKETBALL
MSD 57, Texas School for the Deaf 19
The Orioles raced out to a 28-point halftime lead and cruised past the Rangers in the first round of the Clerc Classic in Fremont, California.
Dwayne Collins led MSD (7-6) with 14 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Nathan Sheppeck added 10 points and seven assists, while Zeke Ortiz had 10 points and four assists. Tahoe Herzig-Wilcox chipped in eight points and six rebounds.
The Orioles will face either Alabama SD or California SD in Friday night’s semifinal.
Frederick Christian Academy 59, Carroll Christian 45
Jonny Canning recorded a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds to pace the Defenders. He hit three triples while adding seven assists and two steals.
James Bowes had 16 points, while Gabe Page registered 13 points and seven assists for FCA (8-2).
The Defenders next play Arlington Baptist on Friday.
New Life 60, Grace Acad. 57
Jaleel Ambush recorded a double-double to lead the Rams to a tight win. He finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, adding five assists.
Jack Socash scored 13 points, pulled down eight rebounds and picked five steals. Logan Pfeifer added 12 points, five assists and four steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSD 40, Florida School for the Deaf & Blind 38
Jade Macedo dropped 17 points to lead the Orioles past the Dragons in a tight first-round matchup at the Clerc Classic in Fremont, California.
Avery Penny added eight points, five rebounds, four steals and four blocks for MSD (4-8). Olivia Clinger had eight rebounds, and Bella Finkle pulled down six boards. Ava Williamson had three assists.
The Orioles face Indiana School for the Deaf in Friday night’s semifinal.
North Hagerstown 45, TJ 35
Tamanii Littles had eight points and 13 rebounds in the Patriots’ loss.
Jasmine Hardy added 11 points and a pair of blocks. Jennifer Lombardo dished eight assists, and Gabby Concepcion pulled down seven rebounds.
WRESTLING
Brunswick 66, Jefferson 8
106 — Mullen (B) won by forfeit; 113 — O’Connor (B) won by forfeit; 120 — Rucker (J) maj. dec. Crawford; 126 — Frye (B) won by forfeit; 132 — Markham (B) dec. May; 138 — A. Martinez (B) won by forfeit; 145 — D. Martinez (J) maj. dec. Haste; 152 — Corwine (B) pinned C. Wiser; 160 — Runkles (B) pinned McCoy; 170 — Cooke (B) pinned Brown; 182 — Utterback (B) won by forfeit; 195 — Charles (B) dec. J. Wiser; 220 — Curry (B) won by forfeit; 285 — Riggleman (B) won by forfeit.
Williamsport 47, Brunswick 36
106 — Crawford (B) pinned Alvarez; 113 — Mullen (B) pinned Starr; 120 — Hull (W) tech. fall O’Connor; 126 — Anderson (W) pinned Frye; 132 — Williams (W) pinned Markham; 138 — Straitiff (W) pinned Martinez; 145 — Haste (B) pinned Rhea; 152 — Corwine (B) pinned Baker; 160 — Runkles (B) pinned Ellis; 170 — Cooke (B) pinned Miller; 182 — Kaetzel (W) pinned Utterback; 195 — Hastings (W) pinned Charles; 220 — Fraley (W) pinned Curry; 285 — Wolfensberger (W) pinned Riggleman.
Covenant Life 54, MSD 18
106 — Calderon Amaya (MSD) dec. Shirley, 9-5; 113 — Kerr (MSD) pinned Wilcox; 120 — Polk (CL) pinned Ortiz, 3:48; 126 — Stockton (CL) pinned Velasquez, 3:29; 132 — Davidson (CL) won by forfeit; 138 — Otoo (CL) won by forfeit; 144 — Shotter (CL) won by forfeit; 150 — Leche (CL) won by forfeit; 157 — Slort (CL) pinned Brunson, :25; 165 — Sanchez (MSD) pinned Rogers, 1:41; 175 — Simmons (CL) pinned Sherman, 3:01; 190 — O’Connell (CL) won by forfeit; 215 — Summerlin (MSD) dec. Mastromarino, 8-6.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Walkersville 97, Frederick 56
Multiple-event winners: Walkersville — Aidan Burns, Andrew Davis, Luke Pieklo, Landon Tolbert, Brandon Valente and Tyler Waltz.
Girls
Frederick 93, Walkersville 87
Multiple-event winners: Frederick — Sam Fulton, Caroline Gregory, Olivia Gregory, Caroline Layman, Sidney Tucci, Ella Wirth. Walkersville — Abigail Atallah and Julia Pinetti. Diving winner: Natalie Lertora (W).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Iona 63, Mount St. Mary’s 44
The Mount went down big early and could not recover against the Gaels. The Mountaineers (6-9) were held to 14-of-51 shooting, led by Natalie Villaflor’s 10 points and two assists. Jessica Tomasetti had nine points.
The Mount returns home Saturday against Canisius.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.