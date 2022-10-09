FOOTBALL
MSD 42, Valley Forge Military Academy 0
Zion Ortiz accounted for three touchdowns to help the Orioles improve to 6-1 on Saturday.
Ortiz rushed two touchdowns and 161 yards on 18 carries and completed six of eight passes for 49 yards and one touchdown.
Ethan Guettler rushed 100 yards and one touchdown on nine carries for MSD. Rocco Bauer and Tahoe Herzig-Wilcox each had one touchdown catch.
Guettler led MSD’s defense with six tackles, including two sacks. Nathan Sheppeck had six tackles. Zion Ortiz and Tahoe Herzig-Wilcox each had an interception.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Patriot Invitational
The Patriots’ James Partlow won the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 17.85 seconds at Thomas Johnson High School on Saturday, and Urbana placed first out of 10 girls teams.
The Hawks girls finished with 72 points, while second-place Linganore had 77 points.
Ivy Coldren placed third to lead Urbana. The Hawks’ top five was rounded out by Maia Bell (seventh place), Alyssa Davies (16th), Ava Lee (19th) and Nikita Arya (27th).
Linganore’s top five was comprised of Anna Quackenbush (fourth), Meredith Moyer (sixth), Rylee Purdum (ninth), Lucy Ellis (23rd) and Katie Padilla (36th).
Middletown’s Erin McQuitty was Frederick County’s top finisher, placing second behind North Hagerstown’s Lauren Stine, who won with a time of 19:28.46.
Other Knights in the top 25 were Phoebe Manalo (13th), Alayna Candelaria (17th) and Corrine Sullivan (25th).
For TJ, Erin Reeder was 14th, Lauren Chung was 15th and Rachel Herbst was 21st.
Brunswick’s Lauren Laverty placed 11th, and Morgan Jarrell was 20th.
Catoctin was led by Keira Taylor (37th).
In the boys meet, Brunswick’s Ray Gibson placed sixth, and the Railroaders’ Morgan Corwine was 25th.
Fourth-place TJ’s Jonathan Regules was 15th, and Middletown’s Quinn Sullivan was 23rd.
Catoctin’s top finisher was Daniel Hoyle (31st).
The Heights won the boys team title with 53 points.
Maryland XC Invitational at Shawan Downs
Linganore placed second out of 36 teams in the boys Red & White meet standings.
The Lancers had 167 points, and first-place Gilman had 156 points.
Linganore’s top five was comprised of Cole Williamson (10th), Cormac Moroney (11th), Kyle Walker (18th), Liam Griffin (57th) and Victor Cretella (72nd).
Fifth-place Oakdale’s Abhishek Mudireddy was the top Frederick County finisher, placing seventh.
Other Bears in the top 25 were David Tressler (13th) and Sam Skinner (16th).
Tenth-place Tuscarora’s Kamsi Obuekwe placed 14th, and Julian Pickens was 33rd.
In the 24-team girls Red & White meet, Frederick County’s top finishers were Oakdale’s Madison Chorney (21st) and Sydney Querry (22nd).
Tuscarora led all Frederick County teams, placing 11th. The Titans were led by Elizabeth Young (24th) and Briley Sanford (41st).
MEN’S SOCCER
MSM 2, Niagara 2
Jesus Salazar, the Mount’s top scorer, scored in the 71st minute to tie the match at 2.
The Mountaineers (6-4-1, 2-1-1- MAAC) are in a four-way tie for first in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference standings.
Salazar’s goal came after Kofi Amoah crossed in a pass, which Erick Villatoro centered on net.
Mount freshman Ethan Glaser scored in the 23rd minute to tie the match 1-1, receiving a ball crossed in by Ruben Kiers and sent to the left side of the box by Ondrej Soukup.
Niagara outpaced the Mount in shots 16-9, but Ethan Russell continued saves at a high rate, stopping six out of eight shots on goal.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Niagara 3, MSM 0
The Purple Eagles scored three goals in the first half, and the Mount fell to 2-4-6 overall, 1-3-2 MAAC.
Mount keeper Drew Camp had three saves.
MEN’S GOLF
Blazers place fourth
Hood’s Will Kujawa shot a career-best 75, matching the best round by a Blazer this fall, to lead Hood to a fourth-place finish.
Kujawa tied for 10th with his 75. He cut three strokes off his collegiate best, set last week at Golden Oaks.
Brady Leonard shot a 78 to tie for 19th. Patrick Gogarty was one shot back in a 23rd place tie.
