GIRLS BASKETBALL

MSD 65, Carroll Christian 45

The Orioles (1-1) received 26 points each from Citrine Lummer and Crystal Salit in the win.

Salit had a double-double, adding 10 rebounds to go with seven steals and five assists.

Lummer added five rebounds, five steals and four assits.

Hannah Weiss contributed 10 points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Shalom Academy 50, New Life Christian 30

Sabrina Standford led New Life with 14 points and six rebounds.

Elma Boveroux added six points with six rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Shalom Christian 59, MSD 42

In the Orioles’ season opener, Enow Otto scored 21 points with 12 rebounds, while Zion Ortiz contributed 12 points, four boards, three assists and a block.

