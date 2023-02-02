BOYS BASKETBALL
MSD 57, Rockbridge 41
Zion Ortiz’s double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds let the Orioles pull away for their fifth straight win. Ortiz also had four steals on Thursday night.
Jayden Orsi-Pedersen scored 15 points and dished six rebounds for MSD (13-7). Dwayne Collins had 11 points, three rebounds and a pair of assists.
New Life 60, FCA 48
The Rams beat the Defenders at home thanks to a pair of 15-point efforts from Adrian Amaya and Jaleel Ambush.
Amaya added seven rebounds and six assists for New Life (12-6), while Ambush pulled down six rebounds and dished five assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Middletown 66, Thomas Johnson 28
Kiley Coulby had 11 points to lead the Knights to an easy home win over the Patriots (2-15).
Alexis Parker added 10 points and seven rebounds for Middletown (9-8), while Bre Lawyer had nine points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Kaylee Franklin and Gracie Perkins each scored nine points, while Franklin also had five rebounds. Kathryn DeGrange scored eight points. Riley Nelson had six points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals. Talia Jenkins grabbed 10 steals.
Ariana Opazo led TJ (2-15) with eight points, while Jennifer Lombardo had four blocks and four rebounds. Gabby Concepcion had five rebounds, and Tamanii Littles blocked three shots.
The Knights won the JV game 50-10. Abby Wagle led all scorers with 13 points. Riley Kelly had eight points to pace the Patriots.
Rockbridge 42, MSD 29
Jade Macedo led the Orioles with 15 points and six rebounds in the loss.
Bella Finkle dished six rebounds and grabbed three steals for MSD (6-14).
Mount de Sales 72, St. John’s 16
Isabella Wilson had seven points to lead the Vikings.
Frederick 50, St. James 10
Aubree Murray led the Cadets with 15 points in Wednesday’s win. Alexis Ackah added 11.
Frederick won the JV game 39-6, led by Autumn Derr’s 11 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Marist 65, Mount St. Mary’s 54
The Mountaineers could not complete a fourth-quarter rally on the road to lose to the Red Foxes. The Mount dropped its third straight, falling to 8-13 (4-8 Metro Atlantic).
Jessica Tomasetti led the Mount with 12 points and tied for a team high in rebounds with six. Aryna Taylor paced the bench with 11 points, adding three steals and a pair of assists. Natalie Villaflor added 10 points with six rebounds.
Marist received a double-double from Zaria Shazer with 22 points and 13 rebounds.
The Mountaineers ran into considerable foul trouble, committing 27 infractions, and no Mount player was on the floor for more than 30 minutes.
The Red Foxes took a seven-point lead into halftime and extended that to 50-34 entering the last quarter.
The Mount then went on an 11-0 run thanks to buckets from Villaflor, McKenzie Matheny and Carissa Dunham. Jo Raflo then hit a 2-pointer to bring the contest within four, but second-chance points and a key turnover in the final minute allowed Marist to hang on.
The Mount next travels to Siena for a Saturday afternoon tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.