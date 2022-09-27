FIELD HOCKEY
Frederick 7, Thomas Johnson 1
En route to scoring three goals, the Cadets’ Julia Osborne became Frederick’s all-time leading goal scorer on Tuesday.
Her second goal of the night gave her 23 for her career, and that’s one more than previous record-holder Dana Carlson, who graduated in 2000.
Lizzie Goodwin added three goals and one assist for the Cadets. Lindsay DeLauder had one goal and one assist, while Catherine O’Driscoll added an assist.
Cayleigh Sullivan scored for TJ. Patriots goalkeeper Emma Kunst had three saves in the first quarter, while Lizzy Marsh had 10 saves for the remainder of the game.
Walkersville 2, Tuscarora 0
The game was scoreless until Claire Bandy’s goal in the third quarter, courtesy of an assist by Hannah Miller.
The Lions’ Olivia Miller scored less than a minute later on an assist from Mia Ogg.
Walkersville goalie Alia Winterle made one save in the shutout.
Tuscarora goalie Caroline McDonald had seven saves.
Tuscarora won the JV game 1-0.
BOYS SOCCER
Linganore 3, Frederick 2
The Lancers received goals from Kyle Walker, Mo Agbesi and Ben Griffin in the win.
Andy Bailey and Kaden Brusini had assists.
Frederick’s Edilson Barbosa and Jimmy Diaz netted goals.
Walkersville 4, Williamsport 1
The Lions roared back in the second half with four goals to beat the Wildcats.
Jordan Reese had two goals. Ty Andrews and Logan Reese each had a goal and an assist. Elijah Reyes also added an assist.
Walkersville goalkeeper Casey Cutshall had six saves.
Walkersville won the JV game 1-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
Brunswick 2, Middletown 1
The Railroaders’ Atiya Jackson contributed a goal and an assist.
Jada Powell had Brunswick’s other goal, while Leah Cook added an assist.
Alayha Hu scored the Knights’ goal.
Middletown goalkeeper Makaiya Skaggs had three saves in the first half; Kristine Paza had five in the second half.
The JV game ended in a 1-1 tie.
Walkersville 2, Williamsport 0
Melissa Hansen tallied both of the Lions’ goals, both on assists from Skylar McDonough.
Goalkeeper Paige Miller had the shutout with six saves.
Boonsboro 1, Catoctin 0
Cougars goalkeeper Molly Parsons had 12 saves in the loss.
North Hagerstown 8, Thomas Johnson 1
Naima Thomas scored the Patriots’ goal.
Linganore 5, Frederick 0
The Lancers’ Mandy Hill tallied two goals, while Emily Purgason had a pair of assists in the shutout.
Maya Spisso, Georgia Sible and Ava Taylor also scored goals. Taylor, Emily Stadter and Kylie Hoiberg each had one assist.
VOLLEYBALL
Middletown 3, Brunswick 0
Scores: 25-7, 25-18, 25-15. Middletown leaders: Jordan Pryor, 7 kills, 6 digs, 10 aces; Angela Gilbart, 11 aces; Lily Goldbold, 15 assists, 7 digs.
Boonsboro 3, Catoctin 0
Scores: 25-21, 25-19, 26-24. Catoctin leaders: Anna Belluomo, 13 kills, 8 digs; Abby May, 10 kills, 13 digs; Michaela Windisch, 18 assists; Maddie Binnix, 13 assists; Abby Moreland, 9 digs; Abby Bowley, 3 blocks; Aria Calhoun, 2 aces.
Urbana 3, Oakdale 0
Scores: 25-23, 25-22, 25-21. Urbana leaders: Ava Hinnant, 2 blocks, 6 kills; Claire Thompson, 7 kills, 4 aces; Julia Gustafson, 9 digs, 1 ace; Kaelynn Burge, 11 assists, 1 ace. Oakdale leaders: Molly Stevenson, 6 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs; Sabrina Stadelman, 5 kills, 4 blocks; Zoe Vanve, 12 digs; Ryan O’Neal, 18 assists, 5 digs, 2 blocks. Urbana record: 5-1. Oakdale record: 3-4. JV: Urbana won 2-0.
Linganore 3, Frederick 0
Scores: 25-12, 25-20, 25-17. Linganore leaders: Hattie Frazier, 5 kills; Sadie Gladhill, 10 digs, 2 aces; Raegan Heidenberg, 6 digs, 1 ace; Kelsi Duda, 2 aces; 5 digs.
St. John’s 3, St. Paul’s 0
Scores: 25-12, 25-14, 25-13. St. John’s leaders: Sydney Terrell, 5 aces, 19 assists; Kate DelGrippo, 2 aces, 6 kills, 1 block; Sydney Naill, 6 kills, 9 digs; Kalia Espenlau, 7 kills; Jill Fedor, 13 digs; Kailey Nicholas, 3 blocks. JV: St. Paul’s won 2-0.
Williamsport 3, Walkersville 0
Walkersville leaders: Adyn Isemann, 15 digs; Natalie Hafler, 9 digs; Grace Rohrer, 4 kills, 6 assists; Victoria Bessacque, 4 blocks.
Covenant Life 3, MSD 0
Scores: 27-25, 25-15, 25-23. MSD leaders: Jade Macedo, 5 kills, 11 assists, 6 digs; Olivia Clinger, 6 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace; Sigridura Junc, 3 kills, 3 blocks, 6 digs, 1 ace; Arabella Bielucke, 5 aces; Jacquinda Fuller, 2 digs, 4 aces. MSD record: 9-8-1. JV: Covenant won 2-1.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Widener 3, Hood 0
Scores: 25-18, 25-16, 25-14. Hood leaders: Ann Ofoegbu, 8 kills; Caitlin Ambruster, 7 kills; Jackie Malitzki, 14 assists; Ainslee Barger, 9 assists; Ashley Donald, 10 digs; Shane Simms, 2 blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.