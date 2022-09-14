FIELD HOCKEY
Frederick 8, Glen Burnie 0
Julia Osborne had two goals and two assists as the Cadets got their first win of the season on Wednesday.
Lizzie Goodwin had two goals and one assist for Frederick (1-1). Lindsay DeLauder, Caroline Layman, Georgia Kalinowski and Ashley Tucci each had one goal. Catherine O’Driscoll and Sidney Tucci each had one assist. Goalies Abigail Effland and Kris Ventura combined for the shutout.
Liberty 2, Tuscarora 0
Tuscarora goalie Caroline McDonald made eight saves in the loss, while Delaney Agnes had two defensive saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oakdale 1, Manchester Valley 1
Cara Robell made seven saves for Oakdale in a game that lasted through two overtime periods. Brynn Clagett scored the Bears’ goal, with the assist from Ryleigh Alcala.
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, Walkersville 0
Scores: 21-25, 15-25, 16-25. Walkersville leaders: Laila Lee, 6 kills; Grace Rohrer, 8 assists; Anna Swann, 5 assists. Walkersville record: 2-1.
MSD 3, Mercersburg Academy 1
Scores: 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16. MSD leaders: Jade Macedo, 7 kills, 16 assists, 2 digs, 15 aces; Olivia Clinger, 5 kills, 1 solo block, 4 assists, 3 digs, 5 aces; Arabella Bielucke, 6 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs, 5 aces; Bella Finkle, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 3 digs, 1 ace; Zoe Austin, 2 assists, 3 digs, 3 aces; Sigridura Junc, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 3 assists, 4 digs. MSD record: 8-3-1.
Maryvale 3, St. John’s Catholic Prep 0
Scores: 14-25, 14-25, 26-28. SJCP leaders: Jill Fedor, 19 digs; Sydney Naill, 6 assists and 7 digs; Kate DelGrippo, 5 aces and 3 kills; Sydney Terrell, 3 kills and 16 assists; Kalia Espenlaub, 2 aces and 15 kills.
GOLF
Oakdale 182, Brunswick 184, Middletown 186
The Bears narrowly defeated the Railroaders and Knights in a tri-meet at Holly Hills Country Club.
Brunswick’s Hank Adams and Luke Adams were the medalists, each carding a 41.
Linganore 183, South Hagerstown 191
The Lancers beat the Rebels at PB Dye Golf Club.
Gary Agnello was the medalist for Linganore with a 44. Logan Parish shot a 45 for the Lancers.
JV FOOTBALL
Middletown 14, Oakdale 7: No information was provided for Middletown.
Alex Rodriguez caught a touchdown pass from Andrew Wilson for Oakdale.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Mount St. Mary’s 0, UNC Asheville 0
Mount St. Mary’s (1-1-4) closed out the non-conference schedule with a draw at UNC Asheville. Sophomore goalkeeper Drew Camp made three saves to earn her first career shutout.
Shenandoah 5, Hood 2
The Blazers allowed five first-half goals to the Hornets.
Caroline Roberts scored both goals for Hood (0-2-2), with one being assisted by Sara Frensley.
Gabi Dolan had two saves in the first half for the Blazers, while Brenna Ellenberger recorded three saves in the second half.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Eastern Mennonite 2, Hood 0
Richana Brown recorded 16 saves for the Blazers (1-3), but the Royals put two past her to claim victory.
Eastern Mennonite outshot Hood 22-9 and was awarded nine penalty corners.
CORRECTION
In the Run in the Valley story on B1 Wednesday, the class of Frederick’s Thomas McReal was incorrect. He is a senior.
