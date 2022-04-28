BASEBALL
TJ 6, Urbana 5
Jay Parente’s two-run, walk-off triple over the right fielder’s head in the seventh lifted the host Patriots to a win over the Hawks on Thursday.
Logan Keepers had three hits for TJ (12-4), while Jacob Hnath and AJ Allen each had a double. Luke Chappell, who went the distance for the win, struck out five and gave up 12 hits.
For Urbana (13-3), Riley Smith had four hits, including a pair of triples.
Brendan Yagesh had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. He also pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts.
The Hawks’ Connor Roussel had two hits, while Thomas Wiles and Christian Petrolle each doubled.
Brunswick 10, Fort Hill 4
The Railroaders (10-5) were led by Tony Ricks Jr., who had two hits, including a two-run home run, and three RBIs.
Tyler Lowery had two hits, including a double. Jared Struss had two hits, including a triple, with two RBIs. Brendan Walsh also had two hits.
Jack Hamilton picked up his third win of the season, going six innings.
Middletown 8, Walkersville 2
Wyatt Moxley and Tyler Haupt combined on a two-hitter to lead the Knights over the visiting Lions.
Moxley worked five innings for the win, striking out five and giving up one earned run. Haupt struck out three.
Andrew Raymond had two hits with two RBIs and a double for Middletown (5-11). Brett Lucas and Aidan Malko each had two RBIs. Zachary Rutter and Camren Baker each had a double.
SOFTBALL
Walkersville 6, Middletown 5
The Lions pulled ahead in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Hailey Putnam, and then pitcher Caroline Hinkelman closed out the Knights for an extra-inning complete game.
Amelia Rakestraw, Ella Montgomery and Madison Lepeonka each had multiple hits for Walkersville, with Montgomery hitting a homer. Rakestraw went 3-for-4.
Hinkelman allowed five runs on nine hits in the win.
Middletown’s Ashlynn Routzahn had three hits, while Morgan Gross and Camille Jones each had two.
Taylor Broadbent took the complete-game loss for the Knights, allowing five runs on nine hits and striking out three.
MSD 13, Spencerville Adventist 3
The Orioles’ Olivia Clinger went 3-for-3 with a home run and six RBIs.
Truly Austin added three hits, including a triple and double for MSD (2-5). Truly Austin earned her first varsity win.
Catoctin 11, Liberty 0
Cougars pitcher Taylor Smith was perfect through 14 batters before giving up the only hit of the game. She allowed one base runner and struck out 12 as the Cougars moved to 13-1.
Catoctin’s Abby Shives had two hits with a two-run home run. Carli Mazaleski had two hits with three RBIs. Kara Watkins and Meghan Gray both doubled.
BOYS LACROSSE
Middletown 20, TJ 2
Judd Boniface rang up eight goals with two assists in the rout. Jake Brandenburg added five goals and two assists, while Broden Moran compiled two goals and five assists.
Walkersville 21, Frederick 1
Paul Garza had five goals and two assists to lead the Lions.
Blake Shoemaker had three goals and two assists for Walkersville, and Ethan Guillott had two goals and five assists. Diego Garza had two goals and three assists. Ethan Patrick and Jack Hafler each had two goals, while Wyatt Brooks, Carson Finch, Brad Whitehouse, Tanner High and Sage Martin each had one goal. Will Muncy had two saves.
Owen German had one goal for Frederick, Sean Kettlestrings had one assist.
Brunswick 21, North Hagerstown 1
JT Harich had seven goals and seven assists to help the Railroaders roll to a win.
Josh Cadle had four goals and three assists for Brunswick (8-3). Austin Curry had four goals, and Isaac Herbert had two goals and one assist. Brice Bell, Cameron Cornett, Chris Wells and Tristan Atrill each had one goal. Goalie Charlie Lawrence had five saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Middletown 21, TJ 4
No Middletown details were provided.
The Patriots’ Maddie Chausky scored two goals, while Sophie Jack and Kamryn Davis each had a goal and an assist. Goalie Hannah Edwards had four saves.
Frederick 17, Walkersville 11
Nicole Sibold had four goals and three assists to help the Cadets beat the host Lions.
Lizzie Goodwin had four goals and one assist for Frederick (7-3), and Cedar Shapiro had three goals and six assists. Loghan Lennox had three goals. Reagan Hattenberger had one goal and one assist. Caroline Layman and Meghan O’Driscoll each had one goal. Goalie Ariana Harrilson had 12 saves.
Natalie Meyer led the Lions with three goals and two assists. Megan Welker had three goals, Grace McMurry had two goals, and Chloe Gaines had one goal and two assists. Skylar McDonough and Samantha McDonough each had one goal.
TENNIS
Boys
Urbana 5, Tuscarora 0
Singles: Lowery def. Anspach, 6-2, 6-2; Ahuja def. Brown, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Harish/Joshi def. Mattew Mercier, 6-0, 6-0; Hujaoin/Kurian def. Anspach/Min, 6-1, 6-1; Bany/Saha def. Nzouakeu/Williams, 6-1, 6-2.
Girls
Urbana 3, Tuscarora 2
Singles: Tambat (U) def. Frye, 6-3, 2-6, 10-4; Gupta (T) def. Croghan, 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Broder/Flyan (U) def. Ki/Taylor, 6-1, 6-1; Pepernal/Schneider (T) def. Rawal/Patel, 2-6, 7-5, 10-3; Alexander/Buist (U) def. Martin/Josol, 6-1, 6-0.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
FCC 8, College of Southern Maryland 3
The Cougars completed a game that was suspended on March 26. With the win, they improved to 35-5 (20-4 MD JUCO) and secured at least the No. 2 seed in the Region 20 D2 postseason tournament.
The Cougars’ Aidan Masters had three, including two doubles. Justin Acal and Nicco German each had a pair of hits. Brendan Long knocked in two runs.
Riley Grant earned the win, improving to 3-0. He tossed 5 2-3 innings while striking out six and allowing just four hits and two earned runs.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Mount St. Mary’s graduate student Amber Policare made program history Thursday when she was named the Northeast Conference women’s tennis Player of the Year, along with earning a spot on the All-NEC first team in singles.
The graduate student went 5-1 this year at the No. 1 singles position in NEC matches. Policare earned wins during the year at No. 1 singles over the top players from conference rivals LIU, St. Francis Brooklyn, Wagner, Merrimack and Bryant.
Mount freshman Filippos Zachiotis was named to the men’s tennis All-Rookie team.
