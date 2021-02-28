BOYS BASKETBALL
Warriors 80, Rosedale Baptist 79
Fouled as he attempted a potential game-winning 3-point shot with 4.1 seconds left, Caleb Passarelli hit three free throws to lead the Frederick Warriors to victory.
Passarelli finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Mica Kojic had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors (11-4), Tyler Lindley had 19 points, Nathan Christy had seven rebounds and David Switzer had nine points, six rebounds and four assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Warriors 51, Rosedale Baptist 47
Ella Bennett led the Warriors (13-2) with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Janel Morrisey had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Ashley Christy had seven rebounds.
COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY
Mount women 2nd at NECs
The Mount St. Mary’s women’s cross country team finished in second place at the Northeast Conference Cross Country Championships held at the Heather Hill Country Club.
It is the highest finish by a Mount women’s team since finishing second in 1997.
The Mount men finished in third place, just five points behind defending champion Wagner.
The Mountaineers had three earn All-NEC honors on the women’s side with Tess Long leading the way with a third-place finish. Long traversed the five-kilometer course in a time of 19:00.80. Alexandra Kay and Adria Pirozzi also notched All-NEC honors by finishing in the top 14 in the race. Kay was ninth overall, and Pirozzi was 11th. The Mount’s top five included Destiny Boone (19th) and Mary Campbell (22nd),
Central Connecticut took home first place with 32 points, and the Mount had 64.
On the men’s side, the Mount’s Will Merritt finished second and John Wang placed third, but the Mount was edged out on the team title by five points. Wagner won with
Defending champion Wagner won the meet with 41 points.
Merritt finished the eight-kilometer course with a time of 24:34.8, and Wang had a 24:45.6. The Mount’s top five included Colin Kelly (10th), Paul Fagnano (15th) and Andrew Jackson (16th). Merritt, Wagner and Kelly all earned All-NEC honors.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Richmond 7, Mount St. Mary’s 5
Justin Cook’s grand slam in the sixth inning helped the Spiders beat the Mount (0-4).
The Mount’s Brady Drawbaugh also hit a grand slam, doing so in the second to give his team a 4-0 lead. Drawbaugh and Thomas Savasito each had two hits, and Myles Nicholson tripled.
Mount pitcher Brenden Kennedy went 4 2-3 innings, giving up only one earned run on two hits and strikin out three. Blake Beal went 2 2-3 innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs with one strikeout.
On Saturday, Richie Ciufo’s walkoff RBI single gave Richmond an 9-8 win.
The Mount’s Vaughn Parker II and Savastio each had three hits. Savastio had two RBIs, and Ryan Fisher. had two hits.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mount loses to Winthrop, Charleston
The Mount lost to Winthrop 5-2 and to College of Charleston 3-2 at the Winthrop Garnet/Gold Classic.
Against Winthrop, Mariah Godde and Lexi Donovan hit back-to-back homers to break up Madyson Watson’s no-hit bid in the sixth inning.
Mount freshman Amaya Bowman made her first collegiate start, allowing four runs and five hits in 4 1-3 innings. Avery Neuhart allowed one run in 1 2-3 innings of relief.
Against Charleston, the Mount scored in the sixth but saw the potential tying run thrown out at the plate, and another potential game-tying run was stranded on third after a game-ending strikeout.
Amanda Berkley started for the Mount, allowing one run in three innings of work. Amaya Bowman pitched the final three inning, allowing a pair of unearned runs.
The Mount lost two games on Saturday, 5-3 to the College of Charleston and 8-3 to UIC.
Against Charleston, Kaylee Stoner’s leadoff homer highlighted a three-run first inning for the Mount.
Stoner homered again against UIC, and her game-tying shot in the bottom of the seventh sent the game into extra innings.
But UIC staged a five-run rally in the eighth.
MEN’S LACROSSE
UMBC 8, Mount St. Mary’s 7
UMBC’s Mason Edwards took the opening faceoff and scored six second into overtime to beat host Mount St. Mary’s.
Justin Weick and CJ Stowell led the Mountaineers with two goals apiece. UMBC’s Brandon Galloway had a game high three goals.
Dylan Furnback returned to the lineup and made ten saves for the Mountaineers, while Tommy Lingner made seven saves for the Retrievers.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Mount St. Mary’s 19, American 9
Jordan Butler had five goals and five assists to help the Mountaineers get their first victory of the season.
The Mount’s Alayna Pagnotta had four goals and one assist, and goalkeeper Jenna Oler had eight saves.
WATER POLO
Mount St. Mary’s 11, Mercyhurst 10
Mount St. Mary’s finished its inaugural campaign with a winning record and a third place finish in the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference West.
With five goals in the game, Mount (5-4) freshman Jason O’Donnell surpassed 50 for the season. Eli Thalos and Kacper Cieplik also enjoyed multi-goal games. In net, Marko Kruska recorded a season-high in saves with 17.
The Mount’s women’s water polo begins its debut season next weekend. A schedule of games is set to be released during the week.
