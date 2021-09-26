FOOTBALL
SJCP 48, Revolution 8
St. John’s Catholic Prep sophomore Grayson DiPietro caught four of his team’s record-tying five touchdown passes, including three from senior quarterback Tiernan O’Rourke, to help the Vikings (1-3) get their first win of the season.
Senior quarterback Frankie Pommet also threw a touchdown pass to DePietro, and freshman quarterback Shane Meyer connected with sophomore receiver Ryan Sebastian for SJCP’s fifth passing TD, which tied a school record for TD receptions in a game.
Junior running back Drew Hutchins rushed for two touchdowns, and junior Dorian Tema kicked a 40-yard field goal to break the SJCP record for longest FG.
Linebackers Ty Grove and Micah Glover led a Vikings defense taht kept the Revolution out of the endzone for the entire game. Revolution’s only score came on a kickoff return in the first quarter.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Cougar Challenge
Oakdale’s Abhishek Mudireddy won the boys race on a day when the Bears captured the boys and girls team titles, and host Catoctin’s Jenna Conley won the girls race.
Mudireddy’s winning time was 17 minutes, 55.73 seconds in the 5K race, while Conley won with a 22:02.85.
Oakdale had 15 points in the boys team standings, and second-place Thomas Johnson had 28. The Bears’ top five included Reed Fliegel (third), David Tresller (seventh), Sam Skinner (eighth) and Benjamin Llerena (11th.
TJ’s top five was comprised of James Partlow (fourth), Devin Bora (fifth), Jonathan Regules (13th), Beckett Tayler (16th) and Luke Hoffman (21st).
Catoctin was led by Alexander Contreras (second), Gabriel Riling (ninth) and Santiago Canadas Fraga (10th). Walkersville’s top finisher was Ethan Harman (12th).
Oakdale’s girls finished with 12 points, while second-place Clarksburg had 21.
The Bears’ top five included Caylin Walker (third), Madison Chorney (fourth), Sydney Querry (sixth), Sarah Anderson (seventh) and Zhana Ivanova (11th).
TJ was led by Erin Reeder (fifth) and Lauren Chung (10th), and Walkersville’s top finisher was Kenzie Hamner (32nd).
Georgetown Prep Invitational
Tuscarora’s boys and girls both placed third in the 5,000 meters unseeded varsity meet.
In the 12-team boys race, which was won by Poolesville with 34 points, the Titans had 117 points. Tuscarora’s top five was Kamsi Obuekwe (eighth), Andrew Franklin (ninth), Luke Bernota (27th), Brenden Lane (31st) and Matthew Mercier (51st).
Tuscarora’s girls finished with 91 points in the 10-team girls meet, and champion Sherwood had 56. The Titans’ top five was Aylene Hernandez (sixth), Briley Sanford (15th), Marilyn Blay (17th), Elizabeth Young (27th) and Catarina Papaioannou (41st).
BOYS SOCCER
Tuscarora 6, Frederick 1
David Diaz had one goal and three assists to help the unbeaten Titans defeat the host Cadets.
Thomas McGough had two goals for Tuscarora, while Ryan Stouffer, Bryan Portillo and Erick Rodriguez each had one goal. Kyle Lillis, Stouffer and Rodriguez each had one assist. Keeper Aidan Ritta had 2 saves, and Anthony Argueta had one save.
The JV game ended in a 2-2 tie, with Chad Gulla scoring both Tuscarora goals.
VOLLEYBALL
SJCP 3, Mount De Sales 2
Scores: 25-13, 21-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-12. SJCP leaders: Audrey Spindle 17 assists, 17 kills; Sam Watkins 23 assists; Kalia Espenlaub 11 kills; Jillian Fedor 32 digs; Sydney Naill 19 digs; Lamaria Estridge 3 blocks. JV score: Mount de Sales 2, SJCP 0.
Boonsboro 3, Middletown 1
Scores: 25-20, 26-24, 23-25, 25-21. Middletown leaders: Jordan Pryor 9 kills, 14 digs, 2 blocks; Lillian Godbold 5 kills, 7 digs, 6 aces; Hayden Wright 6 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks; Abby Murphy 19 assists, 5 digs; Sarah Stover 11 digs.
MEN’S SOCCER
Hood 2, Centenary 0
Keeper Danny Castillo had four saves to help the Blazers record their second straight shutout.
Jaylen Poisal and Luke Hammer each had a goal for Hood, and Paul Hagen had one assist.
Bryant 3, MSM 1
In his team’s NEC opener, Mount freshman Marcus Lewis scored his first collegiate goal on a rebound off a Dominique Giovannini free kick.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
MSM 3, Sacred Heart 1
Maggie Wishart booted a corner kick that sailed into the upper corner on the far side of the goal for her first collegiate score, giving the Mount a 3-1 lead in the 40th minute.
Hannah Cooksey and Isabella Wendler also scored for the Mount. Kalli Bell had two assists, and Elisabeth Rockhill had one. Keeper Arden Lembryk had six saves.
Hood 5, Washington Adventist 0
Brianna Gobell and Jenna Donohue scored their first collegiate goals to help the Blazers improve to 2-5-1.
Priya Nair, Ava Swartz, and Courtney Ellis also scored for Hood. Caroline Roberts had two assists, while Natalie Sindlinger and Caity Cordery each had one assist. Keeper Brenna Ellenberger had three saves and split time with Gabi Dolan.
WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY
Widener 4, Hood 0
Richana Brown had 16 saves for the Blazers.
MEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
Hood places 11th
The Blazers finished 11th at the Dickinson Long/ Short Invitational.
Levi Davis led the way for the Blazers’ finishing 45th on the 4,000-meter course.
WOMEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
Hood places 10th
The Blazers finished 10th at the Dickinson Long/Short Invitational.
Karina Turner led Hood by placing 50th.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Guldi leads Hood
Hood College’s Mary Emma Guldi shot a school-record round to lead the women’s golf team to its second straight four-player record in the final round of the Golden Oaks Shootout hosted by Arcadia.
Guldi’s 88 cut two strokes from Jenna Frick’s Blazer record. The round gave her a two-day total of 184 to finish 16th. The 36-hole total was two shots behind Frick’s school record of 182.
Guldi led the Blazers to a final round score of 393 and 36-hole 794, both school records. One day after cutting over 50 strokes from the old record, Hood chipped another eight shots from the mark in the final round.
