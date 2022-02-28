BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 3A West Region I Semifinals
TJ 46, Linganore 39
Following two losses during the regular season, the fifth-seeded Patriots (14-7) turned the tide on top-seeded Linganore on the strength of its defense on Monday.
TJ held the leading scorer in Frederick County, Timmy Conner, to three points.
The Patriots advance to Wednesday’s Region I championship game at Oakdale.
Sam Larbi led TJ with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Teammates Cecil Doherty and Jaiden Pritchard each scored nine points. Doherty added 15 rebounds.
For Linganore (19-3), Cole Stansbury finished with 20 points, and Andrew Young added eight points.
Class 2A West Region II Semifinals
Walkersville 62, Poolesville 41
The Lions (19-5) cruised into the final by defeating the Falcons.
Josh Stevens led Walkersville with 20 points and eight rebounds. Shaden Hansen added 19 points, eight boards and three steals. Ty Campbell dished out four assists.
The top-seeded Lions host second-seeded Williamsport on Wednesday for a spot in the state quarterfinals.
Class 1A West Region II Semifinals
Boonsboro 56, Brunswick 39
Ethan Genos paced the Railroaders with nine points and seven rebounds as their season came to an end.
Bryton Schnur added seven points seven rebounds, while Cam Cornett had three assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frederick Warriors 60, Chelsea Academy 56
Ella Bennett scored 28 points with five steals for the Warriors (27-1).
Janel Morrisey added 10 steals, six assists and two blocks. Sadie Ryan had 10 points and eight rebounds.
WRESTLING REGIONALS
Here is a list of Frederick County wrestlers who qualified for Friday and Saturday’s MPSSAA championships over the weekend.
Class 2A/1A
106 — Dylan Hart, Middletown
113 — Alexander DeVriendt, Middletown
120 — Stephen Stottlemyer, Middletown; Kainan Holmes, Walkersville
138 — Braden Bell, Catoctin
145 — Morgan Corwine, Brunswick
182 — Aidan Waters, Middletown; Nathan Kovalcik, Catoctin
195 — Kieran Hofgesang, Middletown; Scott Haste, Brunswick
220 — Chad Hoy, Middletown
285 — Russell Endicott, Middletown
Class 3A/4A
106 — Cooper Cammarata, Tuscarora
113 — Chase Wheeler, Tuscarora
120 — Dylan Rohn, Linganore
126 — Vincent Corso, Urbana
132 — Jeffrey Hathaway, Oakdale; Garhett Dickinson, Linganore
138 — Peyton Pickett, Linganore; Cooper Van Scoyoc, Oakdale
152 — Andrew Bennett, Urbana
160 — Ethan Arneson, Linganore; August Wageman, Urbana
170 — Chase Witmer, Linganore; Cole Kuhar, Urbana
182 — Anson Gentry, Urbana
195 — Chase Schultz, Linganore; Tyson Thompson, Oakdale
220 — Trevor Jenkins, Linganore
285 — Anthony Corso, Urbana; Joel Hopkins, Linganore
Girls
115 — Emma Taylor, Catoctin
130 — Aileen Quintanilla, Frederick
155 — Dargan Bladen, Brunswick
235 — Kaylie Musard, Walkersville
