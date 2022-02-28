BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 3A West Region I Semifinals

TJ 46, Linganore 39

Following two losses during the regular season, the fifth-seeded Patriots (14-7) turned the tide on top-seeded Linganore on the strength of its defense on Monday.

TJ held the leading scorer in Frederick County, Timmy Conner, to three points.

The Patriots advance to Wednesday’s Region I championship game at Oakdale.

Sam Larbi led TJ with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Teammates Cecil Doherty and Jaiden Pritchard each scored nine points. Doherty added 15 rebounds.

For Linganore (19-3), Cole Stansbury finished with 20 points, and Andrew Young added eight points.

Class 2A West Region II Semifinals

Walkersville 62, Poolesville 41

The Lions (19-5) cruised into the final by defeating the Falcons.

Josh Stevens led Walkersville with 20 points and eight rebounds. Shaden Hansen added 19 points, eight boards and three steals. Ty Campbell dished out four assists.

The top-seeded Lions host second-seeded Williamsport on Wednesday for a spot in the state quarterfinals.

Class 1A West Region II Semifinals

Boonsboro 56, Brunswick 39

Ethan Genos paced the Railroaders with nine points and seven rebounds as their season came to an end.

Bryton Schnur added seven points seven rebounds, while Cam Cornett had three assists.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Frederick Warriors 60, Chelsea Academy 56

Ella Bennett scored 28 points with five steals for the Warriors (27-1).

Janel Morrisey added 10 steals, six assists and two blocks. Sadie Ryan had 10 points and eight rebounds.

WRESTLING REGIONALS

Here is a list of Frederick County wrestlers who qualified for Friday and Saturday’s MPSSAA championships over the weekend.

Class 2A/1A

106 — Dylan Hart, Middletown

113 — Alexander DeVriendt, Middletown

120 — Stephen Stottlemyer, Middletown; Kainan Holmes, Walkersville

138 — Braden Bell, Catoctin

145 — Morgan Corwine, Brunswick

182 — Aidan Waters, Middletown; Nathan Kovalcik, Catoctin

195 — Kieran Hofgesang, Middletown; Scott Haste, Brunswick

220 — Chad Hoy, Middletown

285 — Russell Endicott, Middletown

Class 3A/4A

106 — Cooper Cammarata, Tuscarora

113 — Chase Wheeler, Tuscarora

120 — Dylan Rohn, Linganore

126 — Vincent Corso, Urbana

132 — Jeffrey Hathaway, Oakdale; Garhett Dickinson, Linganore

138 — Peyton Pickett, Linganore; Cooper Van Scoyoc, Oakdale

152 — Andrew Bennett, Urbana

160 — Ethan Arneson, Linganore; August Wageman, Urbana

170 — Chase Witmer, Linganore; Cole Kuhar, Urbana

182 — Anson Gentry, Urbana

195 — Chase Schultz, Linganore; Tyson Thompson, Oakdale

220 — Trevor Jenkins, Linganore

285 — Anthony Corso, Urbana; Joel Hopkins, Linganore

Girls

115 — Emma Taylor, Catoctin

130 — Aileen Quintanilla, Frederick

155 — Dargan Bladen, Brunswick

235 — Kaylie Musard, Walkersville

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription