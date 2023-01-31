BOYS BASKETBALL
Thomas Johnson 59, Linganore 52
The Patriots’ 24-point third quarter gave them breathing room en route to victory on Tuesday night.
Avree Harris led TJ (8-9) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Connor Roddy scored 14, while AJ Spencer scored 11. Sam Larbi and Ben Pearch each had five rebounds.
AJ Vollmer tallied 19 points for the Lancers, followed by Brandon Donaldson (11) and Jake Vollmer (10).
Linganore won the JV game 53-40. TJ’s Logan Keepers scored 12, while Damien Fair added 10.
Oakdale 53, Tuscarora 38
The Bears (11-7) were paced by Jordan Chaney, who scored 14 points. Dominic Nichols grabbed 12 rebounds, while Max McFarland had nine boards.
Oakdale won the JV game 60-41. Cam Blackener led the Bears with 14 points.
Frederick 66, South Hagerstown 27
Elwyne Wordlaw compiled 24 points, five rebounds and two steals as the undefeated Cadets rolled.
Ivan Quijada added 10 points, while Ahmad Parker scored nine.
Frederick won the JV game 70-51.
Walkersville 57, Boonsboro 43
The Lions were led by Shey Awuwoloye, who finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, and Shaden Hansen, who had 19 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Kenyon Johnson added 11 points and five rebounds.
Walkersville JV improved to 15-0 with a 54-24 win. The Lions were led by Josiah Teasley (20 points) and Cam Eager (11).
Urbana 73, North Hagerstown 46
The Hawks (12-4) raced out to a 27-point halftime lead and cruised to victory.
Aaron Shoffner led all scorers with 23 points, hitting 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. Jude Huseby added 16 points with seven rebounds. Christian Whitehead spearheaded Urbana’s defensive effort.
Urbana won the JV game 54-41.
Middletown 65, Winters Mill 44
The Knights were led by Andrew Liscinsky, who scored 20 points with nine rebounds.
Jack Schmiel added a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Brett Lucas and Braedon Beard each scored 10
Middletown won the JV game 57-23, getting 18 points from Chase Bears.
MSD 49, Perry Hall Christian 43
The Orioles won their fourth straight, led by Zion Ortiz’s double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds.
Jayden Orsi-Pedersen grabbed 12 rebounds to go with seven points.
FCA 40, Valley Baptist 36
Gabe Page had 17 points and nine rebounds as the Defenders (15-3) won. Jonny Canning added 15 points, five boards, four assists, a steal and a block.
New Life 78, Faith Christian 71
New Life improved to 10-6 overall and 8-2 in the Mason Dixon Conference.
Logan Pfeifer had 20 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead New Life. Jaleel Ambush added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Adrian Amaya had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists for New Life.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oakdale 64, Tuscarora 40
The Bears’ Jane Rape poured in 25 points on a hot shooting night with four rebounds and four blocks.
McKenna Witt had 12 points with three steals for Oakdale (13-5), while Skai Bayless had 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals. Emma Carey had five rebounds with four assists, while Mikayla Carey had four steals and three assists.
The Titans’ top scorer was Janae Morrison with nine. She added two blocks. Lauren Dowdie and Zizi Oji each grabbed six rebounds.
Oakdale JV beat Tuscarora to remain undefeated.
Catoctin 51, Brunswick 23
Kayden Glotfelty tallied nine points and 10 rebounds as the Cougars moved to 12-4.
Sami Orndorff added nine points and five assists, while Brooke Williams grabbed eight rebounds.
Brunswick was led by Gabby Stefanic’s nine points. Ryley Backer had six rebounds.
Catoctin won the JV game 41-15, led by Harley Fitzpatrick, who scored 16 points with 10 steals.
Linganore 73, Thomas Johnson 11
The Lancers’ Trinity Lindblade and Meg Hummel each scored 14 points. Lindblade added six assists and four rebounds.
Delaney Andrews and Kayleigh Lake had eight and seven rebounds, respectively.
Ariana Opazo led TJ (2-14) with five points and five rebounds.
Linganore won the JV game 49-10.
Frederick 57, South Hagerstown 29
Daejiah Sewell paced the Cadets with 15 points, while Jozel McQueen and Aubree Murray each scored 12.
Urbana 69, North Hagerstown 53
Urbana’s Bri Shuttlewood posted 20 points, while Alanna Tate had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Hawks prevailed.
Cassidy Mahaney added 18 points and six boards. Sam Miles had eight rebounds.
Walkersville 64, Boonsboro 24
The Lions (11-6) poured on 31 points in the fourth quarter to blow out the Warriors.
Jill Silver recorded 15 points, five steals and three assists. Aayana Teasley came off bench to add 12 points and six rebounds. Abby Albertson collected a team-high 10 rebounds.
Walkersville won the JV game 29-22, led by Somto Ogwulu’s 11 points.
Middletown 48, Winters Mill 36
The Knights’ Riley Nelson had 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in the victory.
Kathryn DeGrange added 12 points, while Kiley Coulby had six rebounds.
Middletown won the JV game 34-18, getting 12 points from Clare DeGrange.
Carroll Christian Schools 65, MSD 35
The Orioles’ Jacqundia Fuller scored 14 points with three rebounds and two steals. Olivia Clinger had 10 rebounds and two blocks. Jade Macedo added 12 points and six boards.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Oakdale 128, Linganore 52
Multi-event winner: Linganore — Jordan Grab. Diving winner: Andy Kahwajy (L).
Girls
Oakdale 122, Linganore 62
Multi-event winner: Linganore — Claire Ingram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.