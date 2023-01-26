BOYS BASKETBALL
TJ 79, North Hagerstown 75
Avree Harris dropped a season-high 27 points with eight rebounds and three assists as the Patriots (7-8) prevailed on the road.
Cristian Contreras added 11 points with four assists. Sam Larbi and AJ Spencer each scored 10 points, with Spencer adding three assists. Connor Roddy scored 13 points.
North Hagerstown won the JV game 54-46. TJ had four double-digit scorers: Damien Fair (13), Logan Keepers (10), Nathan Chappell (11) and Jakari Means (10).
Urbana 71, Liberty 66, OT
The Lions tied the game at the regulation buzzer, but the Hawks’ Youssef Ali hit a 3-pointer to open overtime and Urbana went on to take the victory.
Aaron Shoffner, who scored a team-best 22 points, iced the game at the free-throw line.
Jude Huseby and RJ Roche had 14 points each for the Hawks (11-4), while Ali tallied 10. Christian Whitehead scored nine and added seven rebounds.
Liberty won the JV game 40-30.
Brunswick 66, Clear Spring 39
The Railroaders’ Ethan Houck compiled 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in his team’s victory.
Brunswick’s Garrett Bowie scored a team-high 18 points. Ethan Genos contributed 10 points, five rebounds and assists.
Brunswick won the JV game 46-26 behind Colin Pearre’s 18 points.
Linganore 67, Catoctin 54
The Lancers were led by Tommy Walsh, who scored 24 points.
Chase Rokisky added 15, and MJ Rawlett had 10 points.
Robert Ruch Jr. led the Cougars with 18 points and eight rebounds. Colin Toms chipped in a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.
FCA 57, New Life 50
The Defenders’ Gabe Paul scored 23 points with five rebounds in the victory. Cohen Wade added 21 points with three steals.
Jonny Canning scored 11 for FCA (13-3).
New Life was paced by Jaleel Ambush’s 22 points. Adrian Amaya added 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brunswick 60, Clear Spring 48
The Railroaders had a pair of 20-point scorers in Gabby Stefanic (24) and Cassidy Rhodes (21).
Stefanic added eight rebounds, while Rhodes had six assists and five boards. Andie Welch scored 11, while Ryley Backer grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds.
Liberty 61, Urbana 41
The Hawks were paced by Alanna Tate’s 14 points and nine rebounds. Ava Duerr added seven boards.
WRESTLING
Liberty 35, Tuscarora 31
106 — Sammy Perreta (L) dec. Wyatt Flook, 6-2; 113 — Austin Flook (T) won by forfeit; 120 — Xavier Ford (T) dec. Alex Pearl, 6-4 OT; 126 — Cooper Cammarata (T) won by forfeit; 132 — Chase Wheeler (T) dec. Adam Slicher, 7-0; 138 — Dylan Ohler (L) tech. fall Brodie Burdette, 19-2; 145 — Jared Peak (L) pinned Chris Ayala (T) 3:57; 152 — Kevin Pool (L) won by injury default Syncere Boynton; 160 — Koen Burdette (T) maj. dec. Dominic Marisco, 11-0; 170 — TyVaughn Fitzgerald (T) dec. Jake Pendelton, 3-1; 182 — Kevin Kern (L) pinned Matt Velez Garcia, :46; 195 — Patrick Facto (L) dec. Matt Przybocki (T) 7-1; 220 — Dylan Rubin (L) pinned Daoud Soro (T) :38; 285 — Dominic Vargas (T) won by forfeit.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Middletown 106, TJ 72
Multi-event winners: TJ — Kyle Bumgardner (4), Matteo Rojas (4), Jacob Bumgardner (4), Jayden Suarez (2). Diving winner: Jason Koster (M).
Girls
Middletown 91, TJ 91
Multi-event winners: TJ — Grace Marshall (2), Brenna Moltere (3), Charlotte Auth (3), Reece Gusman (2), Lyndsey Brown (2). Middletown — Alexandria Jones (2), Ava Gordon (2). Diving winner: Charlotte Claney (M).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Fairfield 54, Mount St. Mary’s 53
With the team looking for a comeback win, the Mount’s Michaela Harrison was fouled shooting a baseline 3 with the clock expiring.
However, the MSM bench, thinking the game was over, expressed frustration and drew a technical foul. After Harrison made all three of her foul shots for a 53-52 lead, Fairfield’s Izabela Nicoletti-Leite went down to the other end and sank both of hers to win the game.
The Mount drops to 9-10 (4-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Harrison was the leading scorer with 17 points, followed by Natalie Villaflor with 11 and Aryna Taylor with 10. Isabella Hunt supplied 10 points and three assists.
Mount St. Mary’s held the upper hand during the first part of the third quarter. Harrison delivered a clutch trey and some free throws to help put the Mount up 38-35. But Fairfield turned it around with a 13-0 run to end the period. Kate Peek became a 3-point thorn in the Mount’s side, striking for three in the quarter.
Beginning with Villaflor, the Mountaineers fought from 10 down to tie. The graduate student scored the first six points of the period.
Knotted at 50-50 heading into the final minute, Fairfield’s Janelle Brown hit a jumper at the 16-second mark. Mount St. Mary’s called a timeout to set up a play where Harrison would shoot from the corner.
Contact forced the shot to fall short, and the far official raised her arm to indicate the foul. But before recognizing the call, the Mount bench drew the ire of the near official, who signaled the technical foul.
