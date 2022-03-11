COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mount splits in first day of tourney
Abigayle Perry led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk-off home run to lead Mount St. Mary’s to a 3-2 win over Cornell in the opening game of the Mount St. Mary’s Softball Tournament at Our Lady of the Meadows Field.
The Mountaineers fell to Morgan State 7-0 in their second game on the day.
The Mount (6-10) used the long ball to score all three runs in the one-run win over the Big Red. Aside from Perry (Brunswick), Bridgette Gilliano and Kassidy Johnson each had solo homers and both had two hits.
Mount starter Amanda Berkley set the Big Red down in order in the top of the seventh, setting the table for Perry’s heroics. Perry blasted a 1-0 pitch down the left-field line for homer, giving her team-high three for the season.
Berkley struck out six while allowing just one earned run in her complete-game effort.
The tournament continues Sunday with three games at Morgan State.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
FCC 6-10, Anne Arundel 4-0
John Cummings tossed a one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and one walk in the second game to help the Cougars sweep the doubleheader and extend their winning streak to nine.
David Antone had two hits with a double and three RBIs in the second game. Wyatt Miles doubled, tripled and had two RBIs, Aidan Masters had two hits, and Justin Acal had a triple and two RBIs.
In the first game, David Antone had three hits for FCC, while Demetri Jamison and Brendan Long both doubled. Ezekiel Gongola went six innings strong, allowing just two runs on three hits, striking out eight and walking one.
