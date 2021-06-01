SOFTBALL
Walkersville 4, Brunswick 3 (8 innings)
Abbie Peterson hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning, and reliever Caroline Hinkleman closed out the win for the visiting Lions on Tuesday.
Katelyn Jensen homered for the Lions, who received two multiple hits from Karsyn Barrick, Madison Lepeonka, Hinkelman, Amelia Rakestraw and Peterson.
Hinkelman surrendered no runs on one hit over 3 1-3 innings, walking none.
The Railroaders’ Emily Stockman hit a home run in the fifth to tie the game at 3-3. Anna Putnam went 2-for-3 for Brunswick.
Urbana 2, Linganore 1
The host Hawks scored both of their runs in the first inning, then pitcher Spencer Rupinta staved off the Lancers for the win.
Linganore had runners on first and third with two outs in the top of the seventh before Rupinta induced a game-ending fly out to right field.
Maggie Hummer went 3-for-4 for the Hawks (10-1). Olivia Perera went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Delainey Quartucci also went 2-for-3.
Rupinta had an RBI triple. She also hurled a complete game, allowing one run on seven hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Oakdale 10, Middletown 9 (8 innings)
The host Bears’ Tara Sothoron drove in Hailey Zimmerman the winning run.
Oakdale’s Brooke Pellas, Peyton Wetherholt and Leah Sothoron all had a pair of RBIs.
For Middletown, Ashley Routzahn had two hits, including a three-run home run. Taylor Broadbent had three hits. Emma Ranneberger, Sydney Leadbetter and Camille Jones each had two hits.
Tuscarora 13, Frederick 8
No Tuscarora information was provided.
The Cadets’ Lauren Routzahn went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double. Maison Burton had a double. Tara Burdette had an RBI.
BASEBALL
Oakdale 1, Middletown 0
The host Bears’ Dylan Bliven hurled a one-hitter, fanning four and walking one for the win.
The game’s lone run was scored by Oakdale’s Darick Swinimer, who had reached base on a double.
Middletown’s Chase Weller pitched six innings, striking out seven.
Middletown 3, Catoctin 2, 9 innings
Chase Weller scored the winning run for the Knights on a passed ball.
Paul McHugh had two of Middletown's four hits.
For Catoctin, Joey McMannis had two hits, including a home run. Dylan Nicholson and Logan Simanski had doubles.
Vikings honored by MIAA
Several St. John’s Catholic Prep boys athletes were named all-MIAA.
For baseball, EJ Lowery, Josh Skowronski, Gabe Casteel and Kyle Pershin earned honors. For lacrosse, JD Nett, Tyler Grove, Max Piraino and Keller Neuman were honored. Tennis player George Julias and golfer Michael Bedard also earned recognition.
The Vikings had three girls track athletes earn all-IAAM: Miranda Cincotta, Makayla Ferrell and Rebekkah Vandegrift.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hood College’s Jordan Patterson was selected to the D3baseball.com All-Mid-Atlantic Region Second Team as a utility player.
The graduate student excelled on the mound and at the plate. As a pitcher, he finished in the top 10 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth in eight different pitching categories. He posted a 3.37 earned run average and had a 58-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 50.2 innings, ranking second in the conference in strikeouts. He went 4-2 in eight starts with a 1.05 WHIP and limited opposing hitters to a .227 batting average. Patterson also hit .319 with a .817 OPS. He had 29 hits, three doubles, a triple, one home run and eight RBIs.
It marks his third all-region honor from D3baseball.com. He was previously named the Mid-Atlantic Region Rookie of the Year in 2017, when he was voted second team. He was a third team pick in 2019.
