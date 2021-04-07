FIELD HOCKEY
Catoctin 1, Brunswick 0
Kendel Pfister was assisted by Morgan Ridenour on the game’s lone goal and the Cougars’ defense held strong for the win Wednesday.
Linganore 1, Tuscarora 0, 2OT
Ella Haskins scored the game-winning goal, assisted by Alexi Crosby.
Linganore goalie Taylor Carroll made five saves.
Tuscarora goalie AJ Almeida made 12 saves.
Urbana 7, Frederick 0
Kylie Caretti led the Hawks with two goals.
Maggie Goodwin and Uriah Banawoye each added a goal and an assist, while Zoe Nelson contributed three assists.
Helena Ortiz and Emma Purcell each scored one goal. Kaitlyn Mogar and Kaitlyn McNerney each had one assist. McKenna Ladson made four saves.
Frederick goalie Abigail Effland had 17 saves.
Walkersville 3, TJ 0
No details were provided.
GIRLS SOCCER
TJ 3, Urbana 2
The Patriots prevailed on a goal by Raquel Ford in the 72nd minute.
TJ’s other goals were scored by Maritza Ramos and Genesis Guevara, who added an assist. Jennifer Lombardo also had an assist.
Patriots goalkeeper Jessie Hart finished with 14 saves.
Urbana’s goals were scored by Caitlyn Hardy and Avery Hines.
GOLF
Brunswick 170, Frederick 238
The Roaders were paced by medalist Hank Adams, who shot a 39. Teammate Luke Adams had a 41.
Frederick’s top scorer was Aidan Wellen with a 54.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Alvernia 8-9, Hood 0-0
Hood College dropped two in a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth doubleheader.
Three Blazers each had a pair of hits. Nick Rampone went 2-for-3 in the first game, while Andrew Wenner and Jacob Saylor had two hits each in the second.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Mount St. Mary’s 16, VMI 9
The host Mountaineers snapped their seven-game losing streak with Matt Haggerty leading the offensive charge.
Haggerty scored four goals, while Luke Frankeny scored three. Jared McMahon added two goals and two assists to help the Mount secure its second non-conference win of the season.
MSM goalie Dylan Furnback made 14 saves.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Mount St. Mary’s 18, Long Island 6
The host Mountaineers picked up their eighth straight win behind Alayna Pagnotta’s six goals, keeping sole possession of first place in the Northeast Conference.
Jordan Butler scored five goals with two assists. Kate Kinsella added three goals and two assists, while Sara Moeller had two goals and three assists.
Jenna Oler made nine save for the Mountaineers.
