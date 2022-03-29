BASEBALL
Oakdale 1, Linganore 0
Joe Pippin threw a three-hit shutout and had the only hit against Lancers ace Ben Moore as the Bears improved to 3-0.
Pippin struck out eight and walked three. He got all the offense he needed when Britton Wildasin reached on an error, advanced to second on a passed ball, advanced to third on a groundout then scored on a ground ball from Evan Shultz, who was safe at first due to an error.
Moore, who worked six innings, struck out 12, walked one and gave up one unearned run.
Shalom Christian Academy 18, MSD 9
Zeke Ortiz had two hits and two RBIs for the Orioles (0-3). Mepper Beshears had three RBIs, and Tyler Dees had two hits and one RBI.
SJCP 12, Boys' Latin 2
David Chandler, Edward Lowry and Griffin Puvel each had two hits to lead the Vikings to a win.
Lowry, Puvel and Josh Skowronski each doubled.
Starter Branden Pershin worked three innings, allowing two runs on no hits and striking out six.
SOFTBALL
Frederick 9, North Hagerstown 5
Paige Hall pitched a complete game for the win with six strikeouts for the Cadets.
Melody Prichard, who homered, and Katie DeGirolamo each had two hits for Frederick, and Tara Burdette singled and scored a run.
SJCP 7, Notre Dame Prep 5
Kate DelGrippo went the distance for the win, striking out 16, and had three hits with a triple and two RBIs for the Vikings.
Kaitlin Murphy and Kelly Karanovich each had two hits and two RBIs for St. John's.
JV SOFTBALL
Middletown 17, Brunswick 1
BOYS LACROSSE
Middletown 8, Manchester Valley 7 (OT)
Jake Brandenburg had five goals, including the game winner 8 seconds into the overtime, for the Knights.
Brandenburg's game-winner was assisted by Judd Boniface, who won the face-off.
Broden Moran had two goals and one assist for Middletown, while Jackson Bennett had one goal. Gavin Vierling had 10 saves
Linganore 14, Brunswick 3
Sean Mullineaux had three goals and two assists for the Lancers.
Cole Stansbury had three goals and one assist for Linganore, while Dylan Kossoy and Cody Griffis each had two goals. Jackson Curtis had six saves, and Eli Etzler had eight face-off wins.
Josh Cadle had two goals and one assist for the Railroaders. JT Harich had one goal, and Cameron Cornett had one assist. Goalie Charlie Lawrence had 19 saves.
TJ 18, Frederick 5
Eli Cornell had five goals and three assists to help the Patriots beat the Cadets.
Billy Coughlin had four goals and four assists for TJ, which had 10 different players score, and goalie Ryan Fitzgerald had six saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Frederick 17, TJ 7
Nicole Sibold had four goals and three assists to help the Cadets get their first win.
Juliana Brawner had four goals and two assists for Frederick (1-2). Camryn Lauret had three goals and two assists, Cedar Shapiro had two goals and four assists, and Loghan Lennox had two goals. Goalie Emily Martinez had six saves.
Kamryn Davis had two goals and one assist for TJ. Ella Johnson and Elly Bauer each had two goals, while Sophie Jack had one goal and one assist. Vanessa Trybus had one assist, and goalie Hannah Edwards had four saves.
Tuscarora 15, Smithsburg 2
Ariana Tucci had five goals to help the Titans improve to 2-1.
Alyssa Hartis had four goals and one assist for Tuscarora. Ashley Elliott had two goals and three assists, Natalie Lepkowski had two goals and one assist, Tori Hampton had one goal and one assist and Delaney Stup had one goal. Brianna Amick had four saves, and Samantha Miller had three saves.
South Carroll 22, Catoctin 1
Lauren Kelly scored for the Cougars.
Phoenix Moore had six saves for Catoctin in the first half, and McKenna Gisriel had two saves in the second half.
BOYS TENNIS
Middletown 4. Oakdale 1
Singles—Novitski (O) def. Tyler James 6-1, 6-0; Rossi (M) def. Bhetalam 6-0, 6-0. Doubles—Hauser-Bliss (M) def. Parker-Mitchel 6-1, 6-4; Miller-Rossi (M) def. Lopez-Duke-Wernau 6-3, 6-1; Bolton-Post (M) def. Taneja-Wyatt 6-2, 6-4;
GIRLS TENNIS
Middletown 4, Oakdale 1
Singles—Troxell (M) def. Overman 6-0,2-6,10-6; Burkhard (O) def. Ratliff 6-0,6-2. Doubles—Fox-Martin (M) def. Pabis-Candland 6-1,6-1; Yeatman-Butler (M) def. Miller-Yalamanchili 6-0,6-1; Kaminski-Page (M) def. Coblish-Elizalde 6-0,6-0.
North Hagerstown 3, Frederick 2
Singles—Finn (N) def. Tn. Waverly 6-0, 7-5; Tr. Waverly (F) def. McAffe 6-1, 6-2. Doubles—Knight-Smith (N) def. Phillips-Adetunji 5-7, 6-0, 1-0 (1-10); Sharma-Ullman (F) def. Galvan-Weaver 6-2, 6-4; Gasaway-Hobbs (N) def. Presgraves-Estero 6-1, 6-0.
FOOTBALL
Linganore's Jacob Cannon and Catoctin's Wyatt Davis, who are both offensive linemen, were named to the 2022 Maryland Big 33 Team.
The Big 33 game, which pits some of Maryland's top seniors against some of Pennsylvania's top seniors, will be played over Memorial Day weekend at Bishop McDevitt High School’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MSM 6-7, Coppin State 2-0
Mount St. Mary's stretched its win streak to five with a doubleheader sweep at Coppin State.
Mariah Godde went 3-for-5 in the two games to lead the Mountaineers.
Tori Bowles had two hits for the Mount (12-14) in the first game. Olivia Murphy threw three innings of scoreless relief to get the win.
Elizabeth King earned the win in the second game, tossing four scoreless innings in her second start of the season. Avery Neuhart retired all nine batters she faced in three scoreless innings of relief to earn the save.
MSM's Perry named NEC Player of the Week
Mount St. Mary's sophomore Abigayle Perry, a Brunswick High grad, has been named the Northeast Conference Softball Player of the Week. Perry led the Mount offense in a three-game sweep of Wagner over the weekend.
Perry was the catalyst for the Mount over the weekend, hitting .462 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two steals and seven RBIs in the three games. She opened the series by going 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, two steals and two RBIs in the Mount's 5-1 win. Her three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh in game two sparked the Mount's rally from a 4-0 deficit that saw the Mountaineers win in extra innings. She went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in the Mount's 5-2 win in the final game. For the week, she was 7-for-13 at the plate with a 1.000 slugging percentage.
Perry is the 12th player in program history to win an NEC Player of the Week award. The last Mountaineer to be named NEC Player of the Week was Bridgette Gilliano on March 30, 2021.
For the season, Perry is hitting .266 at the plate while leading the team in runs scored (15), doubles (5), home runs (5), RBI (18), walks (11), on-base percentage (.427) and slugging percentage (.609). She is second in the NEC with her five home runs this year.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Messiah 10, Hood 7
The Blazers dropped their Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth opener.At the Plate
James DeProspero led Hood at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Tyler Schwarzman had two RBIs, and Joe Monteleone and Jacob Saylor each had one RBI.
Hood starter Dutch DeProspero allowed two runs on seven hits in 7 1-3 innings. He struck out five and walked two.
Four relievers pitched the remainder of the eighth and ninth. Gabe Rivera followed Colby Childs and Trey Baker and took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits in the ninth. Cole Whitton finished the ninth inning, allowing two runs on five hits.
