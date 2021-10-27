GIRLS SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Class 3A West Region I quarterfinals
Oakdale 4, Frederick 0
Reagan Plate’s hat trick propelled the Bears on Wednesday.
Hannah Clagett contributed two assists. Oakdale keepers Cara Robell and Ali Schwartz each made one save.
The Bears advance to face Linganore at 5 p.m. Friday on the road.
Linganore 8, South Hagerstown 0
The Lancers rolled behind Mandy Hill’s hat trick.
Ava Taylor added two goals.
Linganore advances to host Oakdale at 5 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
TJ 4, North Hagerstown 3, OT
Chase Borntreger provided two goals and an assist as TJ prevailed.
Ella Wilson and Megali Lopez also scored for the Patriots, while Jen Lombardo added an assist.
Goalkeeper Gabby Wilson had 10 saves.
The Patriots advance to face top-seeded Tuscarora on Saturday in the semifinals at Oakdale High.
Class 2A West Region II quarterfinals
Walkersville 3, Hammond 0
The host Lions (5-7-1) had three different goal-scorers in the win.
Riley Russell was assisted by Martina Tsimba, Sam McDonough was assisted by Shannon Blaney, while Jaden Van Note scored on a penalty kick.
Goalkeeper Emmy Clarkson made four saves for the shutout.
Walkersville travels to Glenelg for a semifinal on Saturday.
Oakland Mills 1, Middletown 0
The Knights’ season came to an end.
Kristine Paza and RaeAna Kincaid combined for five saves for the Knights.
Class 1A West Region II quarterfinals
Williamsport 4, Catoctin 3, OT
The visiting Wildcats scored seconds into overtime for the victory.
Taylor Smith scored two goals for the Cougars, who finished the season 5-7-1.
Jenna Zentz added their other goal. Keeper Molly Parsons made 11 saves.
BOYS SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Class 4A West Region II quarterfinals
Urbana 4, Clarksburg 3, OT
No details were provided.
The Hawks travel Saturday to face Quince Orchard in the semifinals.
Class 3A West Region I quarterfinals
Oakdale 4, Linganore 0
No details were provided.
The Bears move on to host a semifinal against Frederick.
Frederick 4, TJ 3
No details were provided.
The Cadets move on to a road semifinal against Oakdale.
VOLLEYBALL
Walkersville 3, F. Scott Key 0
Scores: 25-19, 25-10, 25-12. Walkersville leaders: Grace Rohrer, 7 kills, 10 assists; Piper Berkey 3 aces, 6 assists, 3 digs; Adyn Iseman, 4 aces, 7 digs; Mackenzie Brenton, 9 assists, 4 digs.
VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
IAAM B Conference semis
St. John’s 3, Pallotti 0
Scores: 25-19, 25-17, 25-17. St. John’s leaders: Jillian Fedor, 6 aces, 21 digs; Leighann Truesdale, 9 kills; Samantha Watkins, 18 assists, 8 kills; Audrey Spindle, 16 assists, 3 aces; Kalia Espenlaub, 13 kills. Note: The Vikings play in the conference final on Saturday.
JV score: Walkersville 2, FSK 0.
