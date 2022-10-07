FOOTBALL
Brunswick 21, Liberty 17
FOOTBALL
Brunswick 21, Liberty 17
A dramatic goal-line stand sealed the visiting Railroaders' fifth straight win on Friday night.
Late in the fourth quarter, Liberty had a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line, but Brunswick's defense was up to the task.
After an incomplete pass on first down, a false start penalty pushed the Lions back to the 6. The Railroaders then broke up a pass on second down. Then, they made a pair of run stops, including one on fourth down when the Lions attempted a reverse, turning the ball over on downs with 12 seconds to go and effectively ending the game.
Roaders quarterback Ethan Houck tossed a 35-yard scoring pass to Isaac Herbert and also had a 45-yard touchdown run.
Brunswick's other TD was scored by Brice Bell on an 8-yard run.
Kicker Sam Verosto converted three extra-point kicks.
Brunswick is 5-1.
Oakdale 38, Gwynn Park 13
The Evan Austin-Hunter Thompson connection dominated as the Bears rolled on the road to rebound from last week's loss to Fort Hill.
Austin and Thompson hooked up for three of Austin's four touchdown throws. Thompson finished with five catches for 168 yards.
Austin was 9-of-15 for 260 yards passing. He also rushed for 38 yards.
Sean Wright had two catches for 44 yards. Twelve different ball carriers combined to rush for 201 yards as the Bears outgained the Yellow Jackets 461-59 in total offense.
Other score: South Hagerstown 31, Thomas Johnson 19. No information was provided.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oakdale 12, Thomas Johnson 0
Caroline Atwill recorded a hat trick in the shutout for the Bears.
Oakdale’s Gwenn Ladd added two goals and an assist.Ryleigh Alcala and Hannah Andree each had one goal and one assist. Keeper Cara Robell had two saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
Winters Mill 1, Tuscarora 0
Titans goalkeeper Caroline McDonald had six saves.
VOLLEYBALL
St. John’s 3, Mount Airy Christian 0
Scores: 26-24, 26-24, 25-13. St. John’s leaders: Jill Fedor, 24 digs; Kalia Espenlaub, 14 kills; Kate DelGrippo, 4 kills, 4 blocks; Katie Russell, 6 aces, 20 assists; Sydney Terrell, 4 aces, 11 assists.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Gallaudet 3, Hood 1
Score: 25-15, 17-25, 25-16, 25-18. Hood leaders: Caitlin Ambruster, 17 kills; Jackie Malitzki, had 26 assists; Ainslee Barge, 11 assists; Shane Simms, 4 blocks; Emma Elizondo, 4 aces; Ashley Donald, 14 digs.
