FOOTBALL
Perryville 14, Brunswick 3
The visiting Railroaders forced six turnovers but were only able to muster a field goal as their season came to an end Friday.
A fourth-quarter touchdown pass sealed the win for Perryville, but Brunswick knocked on the door all night, either by taking the ball away or driving deep into Panthers territory.
But, other than a second-quarter, 26-yard field goal by Sam Verosto, they couldn’t cash in.
Brunswick had two possessions end on fourth down inside the Perryville 10-yard line, including one from the 2-yard line to end the first half.
Jesse Runkles, Devin Phillips and Isaac Herbert each had an interception, while the Railroaders also recovered three fumbles.
They finish the season 7-5.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mount St. Mary’s 74, Robert Morris 70, OT
Mount St. Mary’s fought back from a 17-point second-half deficit for an overtime win at Robert Morris on Friday night. The Mount’s Deandre Thomas drained a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in regulation to force the overtime.
Trailing 51-36 with 12:47 remaining in regulation, the Mount (2-3) rattled off 16 unanswered points to take the lead.
Then, after Rasheem Dunn hit the first of two free throws to make the score 63-60 late in the second half, his miss on the second set up the Mount for the game-tying shot. Mezie Offurum grabbed the rebound, and his long pass found a wide-open Thomas in the left corner. Thomas drilled the shot with 1.3 seconds on the clock to even the score.
The Mount’s Nana Opoku stole the inbounds at midcourt, but his desperation heave was off, and the game went to overtime.
After a scoreless two minutes in overtime, Opoku hit a pair of free throws and a hook shot in the lane for a 67-63 Mount lead. Jalen Benjamin hit a left-handed floater with 51 seconds left for a 69-64 advantage, and he hit two free throws with 21 seconds for a 71-65 lead.
RM’s Michael Green banked home a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left to make it 71-68, but Offurum countered with two free throws for a five-point advantage. The Mount fouled RMU’s Dunn with 4.4 seconds left attempting a three-pointer, and he hit two of three to make it 73-70, but Thomas sealed the win with a free throw with 3.5 seconds on the clock.
Benjamin led the Mount with 19 points and four assists, hitting 9-of-10 at the foul line. Offurum added 18 points and six rebounds, while Opoku had a double-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds with three blocks.
Malik Jefferson just missed a double-double, posting nine points and a game-high 14 rebounds with Thomas scoring eight points in the win.
Dunn led Robert Morris with 18 points, but he had six turnovers in the contest.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lehigh 91, Mount 72
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball withstood a 10-0 run early to forge a pair of ties in the second quarter. They never managed to capture the lead and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks used a strong second half to pull away.
Kendall Bresee battled all night to post 20 points while leading the team in rebounds with six and assists with five. Michaela Harrison added 12 points, while Jessica Tomasetti went for 4-for-5 for 10 points. Aryna Taylor hit a trio of 3-pointers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Frederick Warriors 87, Loudoun County 52
The Warriors had three players score 20 points, led by David Homans’ 29, as they won their opener.
Caleb Passarelli added 23, while Mica Kojic had 20, adding six rebounds and five assists.
David Switzer added 13 points with five boards.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frederick Warriors 53, Loudoun County 32
Ella Bennett scored 18 points with 11 rebounds, six steals, four assists and a block as the Warriors opened with a win.
Janel Morrisey scored 15 with four boards, four assists, 11 steals and a block.
