COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hood 8, Minnesota Morris 2
The Blazers scored seven runs in the ninth inning to pick up a win in their first game of the Blazers’ spring break trip to Florida.
Rebecca Gottleib turned in her second straight double-digit strikeout game with 10 in a complete game win. She scattered four hits and three walks; and did not allow an earned run.
Cailyn Barthlow and Jocelyn Pfleiger hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth for Hood. They became the first Blazers to go back-to-back since Roo Saglimbeni and Sophia Leaman in April 2017.
Pfleiger had three hits in the game, coming up a triple shy of the cycle. Barthlow and Gottleib added two hits apiece.
Kiersten Tomshack, who tripled with the bases loaded in the ninth, drove in three, while Alyssa Walters and Barthlow each drove in two. Walters became the first Hood player with more than one sacrifice fly in the same game since Ashley Fourcade in 2014.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hood 1-0, Franciscan 0-1
Hood’s Dutch DeProspero pitched a one-hit shutout in the first game.
After giving up a single with two outs in the first inning, DeProspero allowed just two walks the rest of the way. Hood’s defense backed up its starter, as DeProspero struck out just three in his first career shutout. DeProspero has not allowed a run in his last 18 innings pitched for the Blazers.
Jack Martin was nearly as good in game two. He pitched five shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out six. Gavin Pollard pitched a scoreless sixth inning. Ryan McCreedy allowed the only run of game two in 0.2 innings in the seventh. Cole Whitton came on to finish the game and prevented further damage.
Sam Wheeler went 1-for-3 in the opener with a single and scored the winning run. Keegan Brennan finished the afternoon with a double and a stolen base. Jacob Saylor doubled in game two.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Ohio State 16, MSM 9
Zoe Hurlburt tallied four goals and one assist to lead the Mount, while Beanie Colson scored two goals.
Madison Bradley made a career-high for the Mountaineers, including six in the third quarter. The Mountaineers were outshot 40-21. The Buckeyes had the advantage in the draw control with a 21-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.